The Rust Community is holding three major conferences in the near future!

Aug 18-19: RustConf

RustConf is a two-day event held in Portland, OR, USA on August 18-19. The first day offers tutorials on Rust given directly by members of the Rust core team, ranging from absolute basics to advanced ownership techniques. In addition to the training sessions, on Friday there will be a RustBridge workshop session for people from underrepresented groups in tech, as well as a session on Tock, the secure embedded operating system.

The second day is the main event, with talks at every level of expertise, covering basic and advanced techniques, experience reports, guidance on teaching, and interesting libraries.

Tickets are still on sale! We offer a scholarship for those who would otherwise find it difficult to attend. Join us in lovely Portland and hear about the latest developments in the Rust world!

April 29-30th & Sept 30-01: Rust Fest

Hot off another successful event in Kyiv earlier this year, we invite you to join us at RustFest, the European Rust community conference series. Over the weekend of the 30th of September we’ll gather in Zürich, Switzerland to talk Rust, its ecosystem and community. All day Saturday will have talks with topics ranging from hardware and testing over concurrency and disassemblers, and all the way to important topics like community, learning and empathy. While Sunday has a focus on learning and connecting, either at one of the many workshops we are hosting or in the central meet-n-greet-n-hack area provided.

Thanks to the many awesome sponsors, we are able to offer affordable tickets to go on sale in couple weeks! Keep an eye on rustfest.eu, get all the updates on the blog and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @rustfest. Want to get a glimpse into what it’s like? Check out the videos from Kyiv or Berlin!

Oct 26-27: Rust Belt Rust

For Rust Belt Rust’s second year, we’ll be in Columbus, OH, USA at the Columbus Athenaeum, and tickets are on sale now! We will have a day of workshops on Thursday and a day of single track talks on Friday. Speakers include Nell Shamrell, who works on Habitat at Chef, Emma Gospodinova, who is doing a GSoC project working on the Rust plugin for the KDevelop IDE, and Core Team members Aaron Turon, Niko Matsakis, and Carol Nichols. We’d love for YOU to be a speaker as well - our CFP is open now until Aug 7. We hope to see you at the Rustiest conference in the eastern US! Follow us on Twitter @rustbeltrust for the latest news.