Announcing Rust 1.22 (and 1.22.1)
The Rust team is happy to announce two new versions of Rust, 1.22.0 and 1.22.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
Wait, two versions? At the last moment, we discovered a a late-breaking issue with the new macOS High Sierra in 1.22.0, and for various reasons, decided to release 1.22.0 as usual, but also put out a 1.22.1 with the patch. The bug is actually in Cargo, not
rustc, and only affects users on macOS High Sierra.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.22.1 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.22.0 and 1.22.1 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.22.0 and 1.22.1 stable
The headline feature for this release is one many have been anticipating for
a long time: you can now use
? with
Option<T>! About a year ago, in
Rust 1.13, we introduced the
? operator for working with
Result<T, E>.
Ever since then, there’s been discussion about how far
? should go: should
it stay only for results? Should it be user-extensible? Should it be
usable with
Option<T>?
In Rust 1.22, basic usage of
? with
Option<T> is now stable.
This code will now compile:
fn try_option_some() -> Option<u8> {
let val = Some(1)?;
Some(val)
}
assert_eq!(try_option_some(), Some(1));
fn try_option_none() -> Option<u8> {
let val = None?;
Some(val)
}
assert_eq!(try_option_none(), None);
However, this functionality is still a bit limited; you cannot yet write
code that mixes results and options with
? in the same function, for
example. This will be possible in the future, and already is in nightly
Rust; expect to hear more about this in a future release.
Types that implement
Drop are now allowed in
const and
static
items. Like this:
struct Foo {
a: u32
}
impl Drop for Foo {
fn drop(&mut self) {}
}
const F : Foo = Foo { a : 0 };
static S : Foo = Foo { a : 0 };
This change doesn’t bring much on its own, but as we improve our
ability to compute things at compile-time, more and more will be
possible in
const and
static.
Additionally, some small quality-of-life improvements:
Two recent compiler changes should speed up compiles in debug mode. We don’t have any specific numbers to commit to with these changes, but as always, compile times are very important to us, and we’re continuing to work on improving them.
T op= &T now works for primitive types, which is a fancy way of saying:
let mut x = 2;
let y = &8;
// this didn't work, but now does
x += y;
Previously, you’d have needed to write
x += *y in order to de-reference, so
this solves a small papercut.
Backtraces are improved on MacOS.
You can now create
compile-fail tests in Rustdoc, like this:
/// ```compile_fail
/// let x = 5;
/// x += 2; // shouldn't compile!
/// ```
Please note that these kinds of tests can be more fragile than others, as
additions to Rust may cause code to compile when it previously would not.
Consider the first announcement with
?, for example: that code would fail
to compile on Rust 1.21, but compile successfully on Rust 1.22, causing your
test suite to start failing.
Finally, we removed support for the
le32-unknown-nacl
target. Google itself has
deprecated
PNaCl,
instead throwing its support behind WebAssembly.
You can already compile Rust code to WebAssembly today, and you can expect
to hear more developments regarding this in future releases.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
A few new APIs were stabilized this release:
Box<Error>now impls
From<Cow<str>>
std::mem::Discriminantis now guaranteed to be
Send + Sync
fs::copynow returns the length of the main stream on NTFS.
- Properly detect overflow in
Instant += Duration.
- impl
Hasherfor
{&mut Hasher, Box<Hasher>}
- impl
fmt::Debugfor
SplitWhitespace.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Cargo features
If you have a big example to show your users, Cargo has grown
the ability to build multi-file
examples by
creating a subdirectory inside
examples that contains a
main.rs.
Cargo now has the ability to vendor git repositories.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Contributors to 1.22.0 and 1.22.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.22. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thanks! (and Thanks again!)