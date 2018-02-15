Announcing Rust 1.24
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.24.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.24.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.24.0 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.24.0 stable
This release contains two very exciting new features:
rustfmt and incremental compilation!
rustfmt
For years now, we’ve wanted a tool that automatically can reformat your Rust code to some sort
of “standard style.” With this release, we’re happy to announce that a preview of
rustfmt
can be used with 1.24 stable. To give it a try, do this:
$ rustup component add rustfmt-preview
There are two important aspects here: first, you’re using
rustup component
add instead of
cargo install here. If you’ve previously used
rustfmt via
cargo install, you should uninstall it first. Second, this is a preview, as
it says in the name.
rustfmt is not at 1.0 yet, and some stuff is being
tweaked, and bugs are being fixed. Once
rustfmt hits 1.0, we’ll be
releasing a
rustfmt component and deprecating
rustfmt-preview.
In the near future, we plan on writing a post about this release strategy, as it’s big enough for its own post, and is broader than just this release.
For more, please check out
rustfmt on GitHub.
Incremental compilation
Back in September of 2016 (!!!), we blogged about Incremental Compilation. While that post goes into the details, the idea is basically this: when you’re working on a project, you often compile it, then change something small, then compile again. Historically, the compiler has compiled your entire project, no matter how little you’ve changed the code. The idea with incremental compilation is that you only need to compile the code you’ve actually changed, which means that that second build is faster.
As of Rust 1.24, this is now turned on by default.
This means that your builds should get faster! Don’t forget about
cargo check when trying
to get the lowest possible build times.
This is still not the end story for compiler performance generally, nor incremental compilation
specifically. We have a lot more work planned in the future. For example, another change
related to performance hit stable this release:
codegen-units is now set to 16 by default.
One small note about this change: it makes builds faster, but makes the final binary a bit
slower. For maximum speed, setting
codegen-units to
1 in your
Cargo.toml is needed
to eke out every last drop of performance.
More to come!
Other good stuff
There’s one other change we’d like to talk about here: undefined behavior. Rust generally
strives to minimize undefined behavior, having none of it in safe code, and as little as
possible in unsafe code. One area where you could invoke UB is when a
panic! goes
across an FFI boundary. In other words, this:
extern "C" fn panic_in_ffi() {
panic!("Test");
}
This cannot work, as the exact mechanism of how panics work would have to be reconciled
with how the
"C" ABI works, in this example, or any other ABI in other examples.
In Rust 1.24, this code will now abort instead of producing undefined behavior.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
If you’re a fan of
str::find, which is used to find a given
char inside of a
&str, you’ll be
happy to see this pull request: it’s now 10x faster!
This is thanks to
memchr.
[u8]::contains uses it too,
though it doesn’t get such an extreme speedup.
Additionally, a few new APIs were stabilized this release:
Finally, these functions may now be used inside a constant expression, for example, to initialize a
static:
Cell,
RefCell, and
UnsafeCell’s
newfunctions
- The
newfunctions of the various
Atomicinteger types
{integer}::min_valueand
max_value
mem’s
size_ofand
align_of
ptr::nulland
null_mut
See the detailed release notes for more.
Cargo features
The big feature of this release was turning on incremental compilation by default, as mentioned above.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Contributors to 1.24.0
