The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.26.2. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.26.2 is as easy as:

$ rustup update stable

If you don’t have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.26.2 on GitHub.

What’s in 1.26.2 stable

This patch release fixes a bug in the borrow checker verification of match expressions. This bug was introduced in 1.26.0 with the stabilization of match ergonomics. Specifically, it permitted code which took two mutable borrows of the bar path at the same time.

let mut foo = Some ( "foo" .to_string ()); let bar = & mut foo ; match bar { Some ( baz ) => { bar .take (); // Should not be permitted, as baz has a unique reference to the bar pointer. }, None => unreachable! (), }

1.26.2 will reject the above code with this error message:

error[E0499]: cannot borrow `*bar` as mutable more than once at a time --> src/main.rs:6:9 | 5 | Some(baz) => { | --- first mutable borrow occurs here 6 | bar.take(); // Should not be permitted, as baz has a ... | ^^^ second mutable borrow occurs here ... 9 | } | - first borrow ends here error: aborting due to previous error

The Core team decided to issue a point release to minimize the window of time in which this bug in the Rust compiler was present in stable compilers.