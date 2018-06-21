Announcing Rust 1.27
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.27.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.27.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.27.0 on GitHub.
Additionally, we would like to draw attention to something: just before the release of 1.27.0, we found a bug in the ‘default match bindings’ feature introduced in 1.26.0 that can possibly introduce unsoundness. Since it was discovered very late in the release process, and has been present since 1.26.0, we decided to stick to our release train model. We expect to put out a 1.27.1 with that fix applied soon, and if there’s demand, possibly a 1.26.3 as well. More information about the specifics here will come in that release announcement.
What’s in 1.27.0 stable
This release has two big language features that people have been waiting for.
But first, a small comment on documentation: All books in the Rust
Bookshelf are now searchable! For example, here’s a search of “The Rust
Programming Language” for
‘borrow’.
This will hopefully make it much easier to find what you’re looking for.
Additionally, there’s one new book: the
rustc Book. This book explains
how to use
rustc directly, as well as some other useful information, like a
list of all lints.
SIMD
Okay, now for the big news: the basics of SIMD are now available! SIMD stands for “single instruction, multiple data.” Consider a function like this:
pub fn foo(a: &[u8], b: &[u8], c: &mut [u8]) {
for ((a, b), c) in a.iter().zip(b).zip(c) {
*c = *a + *b;
}
}
Here, we’re taking two slices, and adding the numbers together, placing the
result in a third slice. The simplest possible way to do this would be to do
exactly what the code does, and loop through each set of elements, add them
together, and store it in the result. However, compilers can often do better.
LLVM will often “autovectorize” code like this, which is a fancy term for
“use SIMD.” Imagine that
a and
b were both 16 elements long. Each element
is a
u8, and so that means that each slice would be 128 bits of data. Using
SIMD, we could put both
a and
b into 128 bit registers, add them
together in a
*single* instruction, and then copy the resulting 128 bits
into
c. That’d be much faster!
While stable Rust has always been able to take advantage of
autovectorization, sometimes, the compiler just isn’t smart enough to realize
that we can do something like this. Additionally, not every CPU has these
features, and so LLVM may not use them so your program can be used on a wide
variety of hardware. So, in Rust 1.27, the addtion of the
std::arch
module allows us to use these kinds of instructions directly, which
means we don’t need to rely on a smart compiler. Additionally, it includes
some features that allow us to choose a particular implementation based
on various criteria. For example:
#[cfg(all(any(target_arch = "x86", target_arch = "x86_64"),
target_feature = "avx2"))]
fn foo() {
#[cfg(target_arch = "x86")]
use std::arch::x86::_mm256_add_epi64;
#[cfg(target_arch = "x86_64")]
use std::arch::x86_64::_mm256_add_epi64;
unsafe {
_mm256_add_epi64(...);
}
}
Here, we use
cfg flags to choose the correct version based on the machine
we’re targetting; on
x86 we use that version, and on
x86_64 we use
its version. We can also choose at runtime:
fn foo() {
#[cfg(any(target_arch = "x86", target_arch = "x86_64"))]
{
if is_x86_feature_detected!("avx2") {
return unsafe { foo_avx2() };
}
}
foo_fallback();
}
Here, we have two versions of the function: one which uses
AVX2, a specific
kind of SIMD feature that lets you do 256-bit operations. The
is_x86_feature_detected! macro will generate code that detects if your CPU
supports AVX2, and if so, calls the
foo_avx2 function. If not, then we fall
back to a non-AVX implementation,
foo_fallback. This means that our code
will run super fast on CPUs that support AVX2, but still work on ones that
don’t, albeit slower.
If all of this seems a bit low-level and fiddly, well, it is!
std::arch is
specifically primitives for building these kinds of things. We hope to
eventually stabilize a
std::simd module with higher-level stuff in the
future. But landing the basics now lets the ecosystem experiment with higher
level libraries starting today. For example, check out the
faster crate. Here’s a code
snippet with no SIMD:
let lots_of_3s = (&[-123.456f32; 128][..]).iter()
.map(|v| {
9.0 * v.abs().sqrt().sqrt().recip().ceil().sqrt() - 4.0 - 2.0
})
.collect::<Vec<f32>>();
To use SIMD with this code via
faster, you’d change it to this:
let lots_of_3s = (&[-123.456f32; 128][..]).simd_iter()
.simd_map(f32s(0.0), |v| {
f32s(9.0) * v.abs().sqrt().rsqrt().ceil().sqrt() - f32s(4.0) - f32s(2.0)
})
.scalar_collect();
It looks almost the same:
simd_iter instead of
iter,
simd_map instead
of
map,
f32s(2.0) instead of
2.0. But you get a SIMD-ified version
generated for you.
Beyond that, you may never write any of this yourself, but as always, the libraries you depend on may. For example, the regex crate has already added support, and a new release will contain these SIMD speedups without you needing to do anything at all!
dyn Trait
Rust’s trait object syntax is one that we ultimately regret. If you’ll recall,
given a trait
Foo, this is a trait object:
Box<Foo>
However, if
Foo were a struct, it’d just be a normal struct placed inside a
Box<T>. When designing the language, we thought that the similarity here was
a good thing, but experience has demonstrated that it is confusing. And it’s
not just for the
Box<Trait> case;
impl SomeTrait for SomeOtherTrait is
also technically valid syntax, but you almost always want to write
impl<T>
SomeTrait for T where T: SomeOtherTrait instead. Same with
impl SomeTrait,
which looks like it would add methods or possibly default implementations
but in fact adds inherent methods to a trait object. Finally, with the recent
addition of
impl Trait syntax, it’s
impl Trait vs
Trait when explaining
things, and so that feels like
Trait is what you should use, given that it’s
shorter, but in reality, that’s not always true.
As such, in Rust 1.27, we have stabilized a new syntax,
dyn Trait. A
trait object now looks like this:
// old => new
Box<Foo> => Box<dyn Foo>
&Foo => &dyn Foo
&mut Foo => &mut dyn Foo
And similarly for other pointer types,
Arc<Foo> is now
Arc<dyn Foo>, etc.
Due to backwards compatibility, we cannot remove the old syntax, but we have
included a lint, which is set to allow by default, called
bare-trait-object.
If you want to lint against the older syntax, you can turn it on. We thought that
it would throw far too many warnings to turn on by default at present.
Incidentally, we’re working on a tool called
rustfixthat can automatically upgrade your code to newer idioms. It uses these sorts of lints to do so. Expect to hear more about
rustfixin a future announcement.
#[must_use] on functions
Finally, the
#[must_use] attribute is getting an upgrade: it can now be
used on functions.
Previously, it only applied to types, like
Result<T, E>. But now, you can
do this:
#[must_use]
fn double(x: i32) -> i32 {
2 * x
}
fn main() {
double(4); // warning: unused return value of `double` which must be used
let _ = double(4); // (no warning)
}
We’ve also enhanced several bits of the standard
library to make use of this;
Clone::clone,
Iterator::collect, and
ToOwned::to_owned will all start
warning if you don’t use their results, helping you notice expensive operations
you may be throwing away by accident.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
Several new APIs were stabilized this release:
DoubleEndedIterator::rfind
DoubleEndedIterator::rfold
DoubleEndedIterator::try_rfold
Duration::from_micros
Duration::from_nanos
Duration::subsec_micros
Duration::subsec_millis
HashMap::remove_entry
Iterator::try_fold
Iterator::try_for_each
NonNull::cast
Option::filter
String::replace_range
Take::set_limit
hint::unreachable_unchecked
os::unix::process::parent_id
process::id
ptr::swap_nonoverlapping
slice::rsplit_mut
slice::rsplit
slice::swap_with_slice
See the detailed release notes for more.
Cargo features
Cargo has two small upgrades this release. First, it now takes a
--target-dir flag if you’d
like to change the target directory for a given invocation.
Additionally, a tweak to the way Cargo deals with targets has landed. Cargo
will attempt to automatically discover tests, examples, and binaries within
your project. However, sometimes explicit configuration is needed. But the
initial implementation had a problem: let’s say that you have two examples,
and Cargo is discovering them both. You want to tweak one of them, and so
you add a
[[example]] to your
Cargo.toml to configure its settings.
Cargo currently sees that you’ve set one explicitly, and therefore, doesn’t
attempt to do any autodetection for the others. That’s quite surprising.
As such, we’ve added several ‘auto’ keys to
Cargo.toml We can’t fix
this behavior without possibly breaking projects that may have inadvertently
been relying on it, and so, if you’d like to configure some targets, but not
others, you can set the
autoexamples key to
true in the
[package]
section.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Contributors to 1.27.0
