Announcing Rust 1.28
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.28.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.28.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.28.0 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.28.0 stable
Global Allocators
Allocators are the way that programs in Rust obtain memory from the system at
runtime. Previously, Rust did not allow changing the way memory is obtained,
which prevented some use cases. On some platforms, this meant using jemalloc, on
others, the system allocator, but there was no way for users to control this key
component. With 1.28.0, the
#[global_allocator] attribute is now stable, which
allows Rust programs to set their allocator to the system allocator, as well as
define new allocators by implementing the
GlobalAlloc trait.
The default allocator for Rust programs on some platforms is jemalloc. The
standard library now provides a handle to the system allocator, which can be
used to switch to the system allocator when desired, by declaring a static and
marking it with the
#[global_allocator] attribute.
use std::alloc::System;
#[global_allocator]
static GLOBAL: System = System;
fn main() {
let mut v = Vec::new();
// This will allocate memory using the system allocator.
v.push(1);
}
However, sometimes you want to define a custom allocator for a given application
domain. This is also relatively easy to do by implementing the
GlobalAlloc
trait. You can read more about how to do this in the documentation.
Improved error message for formatting
Work on diagnostics continues, this time with an emphasis on formatting:
format!("{_foo}", _foo = 6usize);
Previously, the error message emitted here was relatively poor:
error: invalid format string: expected `'}'`, found `'_'`
|
2 | format!("{_foo}", _foo = 6usize);
| ^^^^^^^^
Now, we emit a diagnostic that tells you the specific reason the format string is invalid:
error: invalid format string: invalid argument name `_foo`
|
2 | let _ = format!("{_foo}", _foo = 6usize);
| ^^^^ invalid argument name in format string
|
= note: argument names cannot start with an underscore
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
We’ve already mentioned the stabilization of the
GlobalAlloc trait, but
another important stabilization is the
NonZero number types. These are wrappers
around the standard unsigned integer types:
NonZeroU8,
NonZeroU16,
NonZeroU32,
NonZeroU64,
NonZeroU128, and
NonZeroUsize.
This allows for size optimization, for example,
Option<u8> is two bytes large,
but
Option<NonZeroU8> is just one byte large. Note that this optimization
remains even when
NonZeroU8 is wrapped inside another struct; the example
below illustrates that
Door is still 1 byte large despite being placed inside
an
Option. This optimization applies to user-defined enums as well:
Option
is not special.
use std::mem;
use std::num::NonZeroU8;
struct Key(NonZeroU8);
struct Door {
key: Key,
}
fn main() {
assert_eq!(mem::size_of::<Door>(), 1);
assert_eq!(mem::size_of::<Option<Door>>(), 1);
}
A number of other libraries have also been stabilized: you can see the more detailed release notes for full details.
Cargo features
Cargo will now no longer allow you to publish crates with build scripts that
modify the
src directory. The
src directory in a crate should be
considered to be immutable.
Contributors to 1.28.0
