It’s that time again! Time for us to take a look at how the Rust project is doing, and what we should plan for the future. The Rust Community Team is pleased to announce our 2018 State of Rust Survey! Whether or not you use Rust today, we want to know your opinions. Your responses will help the project understand its strengths and weaknesses and establish development priorities for the future.

Completing this survey should take about 10 to 15 minutes and is anonymous unless you choose to give us your contact information. We will be accepting submissions until September 8th, and we will write up our findings a month or so afterwards to blog.rust-lang.org. You can see last year’s results here.

This year, volunteers have also translated the survey into many languages! You can now take the survey in:

(If you speak multiple languages, please pick one)

Please help us spread the word by sharing the survey link on your social network feeds, at meetups, around your office, and in other communities.

If you have any questions, please see our frequently asked questions or email the Rust Community team at community-team@rust-lang.org.

Finally, we wanted to thank everyone who helped develop, polish, and test the survey!