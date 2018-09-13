Announcing Rust 1.29
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.29.0 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.29.0 stable
The 1.29 release is fairly small; Rust 1.30 and 1.31 are going to have a lot in them, and so much of the 1.29 cycle was spent preparing for those releases. The two most significant things in this release aren’t even language features: they’re new abilities that Cargo has grown, and they’re both about lints.
cargo fixcan automatically fix your code that has warnings
cargo clippyis a bunch of lints to catch common mistakes and improve your Rust code
cargo fix
With the release of Rust 1.29, Cargo has a new subcommand:
cargo fix. If you’ve written
code in Rust before, you’ve probably seen a compiler warning before. For example, consider
this code:
fn do_something() {}
fn main() {
for i in 0..100 {
do_something();
}
}
Here, we’re calling
do_something a hundred times. But we never use the variable
i.
And so Rust warns:
> cargo build
Compiling myprogram v0.1.0 (file:///path/to/myprogram)
warning: unused variable: `i`
--> src\main.rs:4:9
|
4 | for i in 1..100 {
| ^ help: consider using `_i` instead
|
= note: #[warn(unused_variables)] on by default
Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.50s
See how it suggests that we use
_i as a name instead? We can automatically
apply that suggestion with
cargo fix:
> cargo fix
Checking myprogram v0.1.0 (file:///C:/Users/steve/tmp/fix)
Fixing src\main.rs (1 fix)
Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.59s
If we look at
src\main.rs again, we’ll see that the code has changed:
fn do_something() {}
fn main() {
for _i in 0..100 {
do_something();
}
}
We’re now using
_i, and the warning will no longer appear.
This initial release of
cargo fix only fixes up a small number of warnings.
The compiler has an API for this, and it only suggests fixing lints that
we’re confident recommend correct code. Over time, as our suggestions
improve, we’ll be expanding this to automatically fix more warnings.
if you find a compiler suggestion and want to help make it fixable, please leave a comment on this issue.
cargo clippy
Speaking of warnings, you can now check out a preview of
cargo clippy through Rustup.
Clippy is a large number of additional warnings that you can run against your Rust code.
For example:
let mut lock_guard = mutex.lock();
std::mem::drop(&lock_guard)
operation_that_requires_mutex_to_be_unlocked();
This code is syntactically correct, but may have a deadlock! You see, we
dropped a reference to
lock_guard, not the guard itself. Dropping
a reference is a no-op, and so this is almost certainly a bug.
We can get the preview of Clippy from Rustup:
$ rustup component add clippy-preview
and then run it:
$ cargo clippy
error: calls to `std::mem::drop` with a reference instead of an owned value. Dropping a reference does nothing.
--> src\main.rs:5:5
|
5 | std::mem::drop(&lock_guard);
| ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
|
= note: #[deny(drop_ref)] on by default
note: argument has type &std::result::Result<std::sync::MutexGuard<'_, i32>, std::sync::PoisonError<std::sync::MutexGuard<'_, i32>>>
--> src\main.rs:5:20
|
5 | std::mem::drop(&lock_guard);
| ^^^^^^^^^^^
= help: for further information visit https://rust-lang-nursery.github.io/rust-clippy/v0.0.212/index.html#drop_ref
As you can see from that help message, you can view all of the lints that clippy offers on the web.
Please note that this is a preview; clippy has not yet reached 1.0. As such,
its lints may change. We’ll release a
clippy component once it has stabilized;
please give the preview a try and let us know how it goes.
Oh, and one more thing: you can’t use clippy with
cargo-fix yet,
really. It’s in the works!
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
Three APIs were stabilized this release:
Additionally, you can now compare
&str and
OsString.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Cargo features
We covered the two new subcommands to Cargo above, but additionally, Cargo
will now try to fix up lockfiles that have been corrupted by a
git
merge. You can pass
--locked to disable this behavior.
cargo doc has also grown a new flag:
--document-private-items. By
default,
cargo doc only documents public things, as the docs it produces are
intended for end-users. But if you’re working on your own crate, and you have
internal documentation for yourself to refer to,
--document-private-items
will generate docs for all items, not just public ones.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Contributors to 1.29.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.29. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thanks!