The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.1 is as easy as:

$ rustup update stable

If you don’t have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.29.1 on GitHub.

What’s in 1.29.1 stable

A security vulnerability was found in the standard library where if a large number was passed to str::repeat it could cause a buffer overflow after an integer overflow. If you do not call the str::repeat function you are not affected. This has been addressed by unconditionally panicking in str::repeat on integer overflow. More details about this can be found in the security announcement.