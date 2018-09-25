The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.1 is as easy as:

$ rustup update stable

If you don’t have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.29.1 on GitHub.

What’s in 1.29.1 stable