Announcing Rust 1.29.1
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.1 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.29.1 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.29.1 stable
A security vulnerability was found in the standard library where if a
large number was passed to
str::repeat it could cause a buffer overflow
after an integer overflow. If you do not call the
str::repeat function you
are not affected. This has been addressed by unconditionally panicking in
str::repeat on integer overflow. More details about this can be found in the
security announcement.