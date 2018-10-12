Announcing Rust 1.29.2
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.2. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.2 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.29.2 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.29.2 stable
This patch release introduces a workaround to a miscompilation bug introduced in Rust 1.29.0. We haven’t found the root cause of the bug yet, but it showed up after a LLVM version upgrade, and it’s caused by an optimization. We disabled that optimization until the root cause is fixed.
This release also includes the
rls-preview rustup component for Windows GNU
users, which wasn’t included in the 1.29.0 release due to a build failure. We
also added safeguards in the release infrastructure to prevent stable and beta
releases with missing components for Tier 1 platform in the future.