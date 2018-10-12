The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.2. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.29.2 is as easy as:

$ rustup update stable

If you don’t have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.29.2 on GitHub.

What’s in 1.29.2 stable

This patch release introduces a workaround to a miscompilation bug introduced in Rust 1.29.0. We haven’t found the root cause of the bug yet, but it showed up after a LLVM version upgrade, and it’s caused by an optimization. We disabled that optimization until the root cause is fixed.