Announcing Rust 1.30
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.30.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.30.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don’t have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.30.0 on GitHub.
What’s in 1.30.0 stable
Rust 1.30 is an exciting release with a number of features. On Monday, expect another blog post asking you to check out Rust 1.31’s beta; Rust 1.31 will be the first release of “Rust 2018.” For more on that concept, please see our previous post “What is Rust 2018”.
Procedural Macros
Way back in Rust 1.15, we announced the ability to define “custom derives.” For example,
with
serde_json, you could
#[derive(Serialize, Deserialize, Debug)]
struct Pet {
name: String,
}
And convert a
Pet to and from JSON because
serde_json defined
Serialize and
Deserialize in a procedural macro.
Rust expands on this by adding the ability to define two other kinds of advanced macros, “attribute-like procedrual macros” and “function-like procedural macros.”
Attribute-like macros are similar to custom derive macros, but instead of generating code
for only the
#[derive] attribute, they allow you to create new, custom attributes of
your own. They’re also more flexible: derive only works for structs and enums, but
attributes can go on other places, like functions. As an example of using an
attribute-like macro, you might have something like this when using a web application
framework:
#[route(GET, "/")]
fn index() {
This
#[route] attribute would be defined by the framework itself, as a
procedural macro. Its signature would look like this:
#[proc_macro_attribute]
pub fn route(attr: TokenStream, item: TokenStream) -> TokenStream {
Here, we have two input
TokenStreams: the first is for the contents of the
attribute itself, that is, the
GET, "/" stuff. The second is the body of the
thing the attribute is attached to, in this case,
fn index() {} and the rest
of the function’s body.
Function-like macros define macros that look like function calls. For
example, an
sql! macro:
let sql = sql!(SELECT * FROM posts WHERE id=1);
This macro would parse the SQL statement inside of it and check that it’s syntactically correct. This macro would be defined like this:
#[proc_macro]
pub fn sql(input: TokenStream) -> TokenStream {
This is similar to the derive macro’s signature: we get the tokens that are inside of the parentheses and return the code we want to generate.
use and macros
You can now bring macros into scope with the
use keyword. For example,
to use
serde-json’s
json macro, you used to write:
#[macro_use]
extern crate serde_json;
let john = json!({
"name": "John Doe",
"age": 43,
"phones": [
"+44 1234567",
"+44 2345678"
]
});
But now, you’d write
extern crate serde_json;
use serde_json::json;
let john = json!({
"name": "John Doe",
"age": 43,
"phones": [
"+44 1234567",
"+44 2345678"
]
});
This brings macros more in line with other items and removes the need for
macro_use annotations.
Finally, the
proc_macro crate
is made stable, which gives you the needed APIs to write these sorts of macros.
It also has significantly improved the APIs for errors, and crates like
syn and
quote are already using them. For example, before:
#[derive(Serialize)]
struct Demo {
ok: String,
bad: std::thread::Thread,
}
used to give this error:
error[E0277]: the trait bound `std::thread::Thread: _IMPL_SERIALIZE_FOR_Demo::_serde::Serialize` is not satisfied
--> src/main.rs:3:10
|
3 | #[derive(Serialize)]
| ^^^^^^^^^ the trait `_IMPL_SERIALIZE_FOR_Demo::_serde::Serialize` is not implemented for `std::thread::Thread`
Now it will give this one:
error[E0277]: the trait bound `std::thread::Thread: serde::Serialize` is not satisfied
--> src/main.rs:7:5
|
7 | bad: std::thread::Thread,
| ^^^ the trait `serde::Serialize` is not implemented for `std::thread::Thread`
Module system improvements
The module system has long been a pain point of new Rustaceans; several of its rules felt awkward in practice. These changes are the first steps we’re taking to make the module system feel more straightforward.
There’s two changes to
use in addition to the aforementioned change for
macros. The first is that external crates are now in the
prelude, that is:
// old
let json = ::serde_json::from_str("...");
// new
let json = serde_json::from_str("...");
The trick here is that the ‘old’ style wasn’t always needed, due to the way Rust’s module system worked:
extern crate serde_json;
fn main() {
// this works just fine; we're in the crate root, so `serde_json` is in
// scope here
let json = serde_json::from_str("...");
}
mod foo {
fn bar() {
// this doesn't work; we're inside the `foo` namespace, and `serde_json`
// isn't declared there
let json = serde_json::from_str("...");
}
// one option is to `use` it inside the module
use serde_json;
fn baz() {
// the other option is to use `::serde_json`, so we're using an absolute path
// rather than a relative one
let json = ::serde_json::from_str("...");
}
}
Moving a function to a submodule and having some of your code break was not a great
experience. Now, it will check the first part of the path and see if it’s an
extern
crate, and if it is, use it regardless of where you’re at in the module hierarchy.
Finally,
use also supports bringing items into scope with paths starting with
crate:
mod foo {
pub fn bar() {
// ...
}
}
// old
use ::foo::bar;
// or
use foo::bar;
// new
use crate::foo::bar;
The
crate keyword at the start of the path indicates that you would like the path to
start at your crate root. Previously, paths specified after
use would always start at
the crate root, but paths referring to items directly would start at the local path,
meaning the behavior of paths was inconsistent:
mod foo {
pub fn bar() {
// ...
}
}
mod baz {
pub fn qux() {
// old
::foo::bar();
// does not work, which is different than with `use`:
// foo::bar();
// new
crate::foo::bar();
}
}
Once this style becomes widely used, this will hopefully make absolute paths a bit more
clear and remove some of the ugliness of leading
::.
All of these changes combined lead to a more straightforward understanding of how paths
resolve. Wherever you see a path like
a::b::c someplace other than a
use statement,
you can ask:
- Is
athe name of a crate? Then we’re looking for
b::cinside of it.
- Is
athe keyword
crate? Then we’re looking for
b::cfrom the root of our crate.
- Otherwise, we’re looking for
a::b::cfrom the current spot in the module hierarchy.
The old behavior of
use paths always starting from the crate root still applies. But
after making a one-time switch to the new style, these rules will apply uniformly to
paths everywhere, and you’ll need to tweak your imports much less when moving code around.
Raw Identifiers
You can now use keywords as identifiers with some new syntax:
// define a local variable named `for`
let r#for = true;
// define a function named `for`
fn r#for() {
// ...
}
// call that function
r#for();
This doesn’t have many use cases today, but will once you are trying to use a Rust 2015 crate with a Rust 2018 project and vice-versa because the set of keywords will be different in the two editions; we’ll explain more in the upcoming blog post about Rust 2018.
no_std applications
Back in Rust 1.6, we announced the stabilization of
no_std and
libcore for building
projects without the standard library. There was a twist, though: you could
only build libraries, but not applications.
With Rust 1.30, you can use the
#[panic_handler] attribute
to implement panics yourself. This now means that you can build applications,
not just libraries, that don’t use the standard library.
Other things
Finally, you can now match on visibility keywords, like
pub, in
macros using the
vis specifier. Additionally, “tool
attributes” like
#[rustfmt::skip] are now
stable. Tool lints
like
#[allow(clippy::something)] are not yet stable, however.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Library stabilizations
A few new APIs were stabilized for this release:
Ipv4Addr::{BROADCAST, LOCALHOST, UNSPECIFIED}
Ipv6Addr::{BROADCAST, LOCALHOST, UNSPECIFIED}
Iterator::find_map
Additionally, the standard library has long had functions like
trim_left to eliminate
whitespace on one side of some text. However, when considering RTL languages, the meaning
of “right” and “left” gets confusing. As such, we’re introducing new names for these
APIs:
trim_left->
trim_start
trim_right->
trim_end
trim_left_matches->
trim_start_matches
trim_right_matches->
trim_end_matches
We plan to deprecate (but not remove, of course) the old names in Rust 1.33.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Cargo features
The largest feature of Cargo in this release is that we now have a progress bar!
See the detailed release notes for more.
Contributors to 1.30.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.30. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thanks!