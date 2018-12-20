Announcing Rust 1.31.1

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.31.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.31.1 is as easy as:

$ rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.31.1 on GitHub.

What's in 1.31.1 stable

This patch release fixes a build failure on powerpc-unknown-netbsd by way of an update to the libc crate used by the compiler.

Additionally, the Rust Language Server was updated to fix two critical bugs. First, hovering over the type with documentation above single-line attributes led to 100% CPU usage:

/// Some documentation #[derive(Debug)] // Multiple, single-line #[allow(missing_docs)] // attributes pub struct MyStruct { /* ... */ }

Go to definition was fixed for std types: Before, using the RLS on HashMap , for example, tried to open this file

~/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib/rustlib/src/rust/libstd/collections/hash/map.rs

and now RLS goes to the correct location (for Rust 1.31, note the extra src ):