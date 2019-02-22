Changes in the core team

Just a quick update: You may have noticed that, in the last month or so, a number of Rust core team members have changed their jobs and/or their roles in the project. Two people have decided to step back from the core team:

Nick Cameron left Mozilla to work at PingCap. Although he won’t have time to stay active on the core team, he plans to continue co-leading the Cargo team in his new position.

Aaron Turon decided to step back from the core team so that he could focus on engineering work and the language design team. (He remains on the Rust team at Mozilla.)

With Rust 2018 having shipped, this is a natural time of transition. While we’ll miss Nick and Aaron’s contributions to the core team, we are very excited for them to be focusing on something new, and we’re very happy that they are still going to stay involved with Rust. We’re also looking into growing the core team to help with the work ahead.

Finally, two other members have changed their jobs, but plan to stay involved in the core team:

That’s it!