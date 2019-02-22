Changes in the core team

Feb. 22, 2019 · The Rust Core Team

Just a quick update: You may have noticed that, in the last month or so, a number of Rust core team members have changed their jobs and/or their roles in the project. Two people have decided to step back from the core team:

With Rust 2018 having shipped, this is a natural time of transition. While we’ll miss Nick and Aaron’s contributions to the core team, we are very excited for them to be focusing on something new, and we’re very happy that they are still going to stay involved with Rust. We’re also looking into growing the core team to help with the work ahead.

Finally, two other members have changed their jobs, but plan to stay involved in the core team:

That’s it!