Announcing Rust 1.33.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.33.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.33.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.33.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.33.0 stable
The two largest features in this release are significant improvements to
const fns, and the stabilization of a new concept: "pinning."
const fn improvements
With
const fn, you can now do way more
things! Specifically:
- irrefutable destructuring patterns (e.g.
const fn foo((x, y): (u8, u8)) { ... })
letbindings (e.g.
let x = 1;)
- mutable
letbindings (e.g.
let mut x = 1;)
- assignment (e.g.
x = y) and assignment operator (e.g.
x += y) expressions, even where the assignment target is a projection (e.g. a struct field or index operation like
x[3] = 42)
- expression statements (e.g.
3;)
You're also able to call
const unsafe fns inside a
const fn, like this:
const unsafe fn foo() -> i32 { 5 }
const fn bar() -> i32 {
unsafe { foo() }
}
With these additions, many more functions in the standard library are able to
be marked as
const. We'll enumerate those in the library section below.
Pinning
This release introduces a new concept for Rust programs, implemented as two
types: the
std::pin::Pin<P>
type, and the
Unpin
marker trait. The core
idea is elaborated on in the docs for
std::pin:
It is sometimes useful to have objects that are guaranteed to not move, in the sense that their placement in memory does not change, and can thus be relied upon. A prime example of such a scenario would be building self-referential structs, since moving an object with pointers to itself will invalidate them, which could cause undefined behavior.
A
Pin<P>ensures that the pointee of any pointer type
Phas a stable location in memory, meaning it cannot be moved elsewhere and its memory cannot be deallocated until it gets dropped. We say that the pointee is "pinned".
This feature will largely be used by library authors, and so we won't talk a
lot more about the details here. Consult the docs if you're interested in
digging into the details. However, the stabilization of this API is important
to Rust users generally because it is a significant step forward towards a
highly anticipated Rust feature:
async/
await. We're not quite there yet,
but this stabilization brings us one step closer. You can track all of the
necessary features at areweasyncyet.rs.
Import as
_
You can now import an item as
_. This allows you to
import a trait's impls, and not have the name in the namespace. e.g.
use std::io::Read as _;
// Allowed as there is only one `Read` in the module.
pub trait Read {}
See the detailed release notes for more details.
Library stabilizations
Here's all of the stuff that's been made
const:
- The methods
overflowing_{add, sub, mul, shl, shr}are now
constfunctions for all numeric types.
- The methods
rotate_left,
rotate_right, and
wrapping_{add, sub, mul, shl, shr}are now
constfunctions for all numeric types.
- The methods
is_positiveand
is_negativeare now
constfunctions for all signed numeric types.
- The
getmethod for all
NonZerotypes is now
const.
- The methods
count_ones,
count_zeros,
leading_zeros,
trailing_zeros,
swap_bytes,
from_be,
from_le,
to_be,
to_leare now
constfor all numeric types.
Ipv4Addr::newis now a
constfunction
Additionally, these APIs have become stable:
unix::FileExt::read_exact_atand
unix::FileExt::write_all_at
Option::transposeand
Result::transpose
convert::identity
pin::Pinand
marker::Unpin(mentioned above)
marker::PhantomPinned
Vec::resize_withand
VecDeque::resize_with
Duration::as_millis,
Duration::as_micros, and
Duration::as_nanos
See the detailed release notes for more details.
Cargo features
Cargo should now rebuild a crate if a file was modified during the initial build.
See the detailed release notes for more.
Crates.io
As previously announced, coinciding with this release, crates.io
will require that you have a verified email address to publish. Starting at
2019-03-01 00:00 UTC, if you don't have a verified email address and run
cargo publish, you'll get an error.
This ensures we can comply with DMCA procedures. If you haven't heeded the warnings cargo printed during the last release cycle, head on over to crates.io/me to set and verify your email address. This email address will never be displayed publicly and will only be used for crates.io operations.
Contributors to 1.33.0
