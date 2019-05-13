Security advisory for the standard library

This is a cross-post of the official security advisory
The official post contains a signed version with our PGP key, as well.
The Rust team was recently notified of a security vulnerability affecting
manual implementations of
Error::type_id and their interaction with the
Error::downcast family of functions in the standard library. If your code
does not manually implement
Error::type_id your code is not affected.
We are applying for a CVE for this vulnerability, but since there is no embargo, we have not filed for one yet. Once a CVE is assigned, we'll make a second post to make mention of the CVE number.
Overview
The
Error::type_id function in the standard library was stabilized in the
1.34.0 release on 2019-04-11. This function allows acquiring the concrete
TypeId for the underlying error type to downcast back to the original type.
This function has a default implementation in the standard library, but it can
also be overridden by downstream crates. For example, the following is
currently allowed on Rust 1.34.0 and Rust 1.34.1:
struct MyType;
impl Error for MyType {
fn type_id(&self) -> TypeId {
// Enable safe casting to `String` by accident.
TypeId::of::<String>()
}
}
When combined with the
Error::downcast* family of methods this can enable
safe casting of a type to the wrong type, causing security issues such as out
of bounds reads/writes/etc.
Prior to the 1.34.0 release this function was not stable and could not be either implemented or called in stable Rust.
Affected Versions
The
Error::type_id function was first stabilized in Rust 1.34.0, released on
2019-04-11. The Rust 1.34.1 release, published 2019-04-25, is also affected.
The
Error::type_id function has been present, unstable, for all releases of
Rust since 1.0.0 meaning code compiled with nightly may have been affected at
any time.
Mitigations
Immediate mitigation of this bug requires removing manual implementations of
Error::type_id, instead inheriting the default implementation which is
correct from a safety perspective. It is not the intention to have
Error::type_id return
TypeId instances for other types.
For long term mitigation we are going to destabilize this function. This is
unfortunately a breaking change for users calling
Error::type_id and for
users overriding
Error::type_id. For users overriding it's likely memory
unsafe, but users calling
Error::type_id have only been able to do so on
stable for a few weeks since the last 1.34.0 release, so it's thought that the
impact will not be too great to overcome.
We will be releasing a 1.34.2 point release on 2019-05-14 (tomorrow) which
reverts #58048 and destabilizes the
Error::type_id function. The
upcoming 1.35.0 release along with the beta/nightly channels will also all be
updated with a destabilization.
The final fate of the
Error::type_id API isn't decided upon just yet and is
the subject of #60784. No action beyond destabilization is currently
planned so nightly code may continue to exhibit this issue. We hope to fully
resolve this in the standard library soon.
Timeline of events
- Thu, May 9, 2019 at 14:07 PM - Bug reported to security@rust-lang.org
- Thu, May 9, 2019 at 15:10 PM - Alex reponds, confirming the bug
- Fri, May 10, 2019 - Plan for mitigation developed and implemented
- Mon, May 13, 2019 - PRs posted to GitHub for stable/beta/master branches
- Mon, May 13, 2019 - Security list informed of this issue
- (planned) Tue, May 14, 2019 - Rust 1.34.2 is released with a fix for this issue
Acknowledgements
Thanks to Sean McArthur, who found this bug and reported it to us in accordance with our security policy.