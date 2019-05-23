Announcing Rust 1.35.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.35.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.35.0 is as easy as:
$ rustup update stable
What's in 1.35.0 stable
The highlight of this release is the implementation of the
FnOnce,
FnMut,
and
Fn closure traits for
Box<dyn FnOnce>,
Box<dyn FnMut>, and
Box<dyn Fn> respectively.
Additionally, closures may now be coerced to unsafe function pointers.
The
dbg! macro introduced in Rust 1.32.0 can now also be called without arguments.
Moreover, there were a number of standard library stabilizations.
Read on for a few highlights, or see the detailed release notes for additional information.
Fn* closure traits implemented for
Box<dyn Fn*>
In Rust 1.35.0, the
FnOnce,
FnMut, and the
Fn traits are now implemented for
Box<dyn FnOnce>,
Box<dyn FnMut>, and
Box<dyn Fn> respectively.
Previously, if you wanted to call the function stored in a boxed closure, you had to use
FnBox.
This was because instances of
Box<dyn FnOnce> and friends did not implement the respective
Fn* traits.
This also meant that it was not possible to pass boxed functions to code expecting an implementor of a
Fn trait,
and you had to create temporary closures to pass them down.
This was ultimately due to a limitation in the compiler's ability to reason about such implementations, which has since been fixed with the introduction of unsized locals.
With this release, you can now use boxed functions in places that expect items implementing a function trait.
The following code now works:
fn foo(x: Box<dyn Fn(u8) -> u8>) -> Vec<u8> {
vec![1, 2, 3, 4].into_iter().map(x).collect()
}
Furthermore, you can now directly call
Box<dyn FnOnce> objects:
fn foo(x: Box<dyn FnOnce()>) {
x()
}
Coercing closures to
unsafe fn pointers
Since Rust 1.19.0, it has been possible to coerce closures that do not capture from their environment into function pointers. For example, you may write:
fn twice(x: u8, f: fn(u8) -> u8) -> u8 {
f(f(x))
}
fn main() {
assert_eq!(42, twice(0, |x| x + 21));
}
This has however not extended to
unsafe function pointers.
With this release of Rust, you may now do so. For example:
/// The safety invariants are those of the `unsafe fn` pointer passed.
unsafe fn call_unsafe_fn_ptr(f: unsafe fn()) {
f()
}
fn main() {
// SAFETY: There are no invariants.
// The closure is statically prevented from doing unsafe things.
unsafe {
call_unsafe_fn_ptr(|| {
dbg!();
});
}
}
Calling
dbg!() with no argument
For the benefit of all the occasional and frequent "print debuggers" out there,
Rust 1.32.0 saw the release of the
dbg! macro.
To recap, the macro allows you to quickly inspect the value of some expression with context.
For example, when running:
fn main() {
let mut x = 0;
if dbg!(x == 1) {
x += 1;
}
dbg!(x);
}
...you would see:
[src/main.rs:4] x == 1 = false
[src/main.rs:8] x = 0
As seen in the previous section, where the higher order function
call_unsafe_fn_ptr is called,
you may now also call
dbg! without passing any arguments.
This is useful when tracing what branches your application takes.
For example, with:
fn main() {
let condition = true;
if condition {
dbg!();
}
}
...you would see:
[src/main.rs:5]
Library stabilizations
In 1.35.0, a number of APIs have become stable.
Copy the sign of a floating point number onto another
With this release, new methods
copysign have been added to the floating point primitive types
f32 and
f64:
As the name suggests, you can use these to copy the sign of one number onto another. For example:
fn main() {
assert_eq!(3.5_f32.copysign(-0.42), -3.5);
}
Check whether a
Range
contains a value
Rust 1.35.0 contains a few freshly minted methods on the
Range types:
Range::contains
RangeFrom::contains
RangeTo::contains
RangeInclusive::contains
RangeToInclusive::contains
With these, you can easily check whether a given value exists in a range. For example, you may write:
fn main() {
if (0..=10).contains(&5) {
println!("Five is included in zero to ten.");
}
}
Map and split a borrowed
RefCell value in two
With Rust 1.35.0, you can now map and split the borrowed value of a
RefCell into multiple borrows for different components of the borrowed data:
Replace the value of a
RefCell through a closure
This release introduces a convenience method
replace_with on
RefCell:
With it, you can more ergonomically map and replace the current value of the cell and get back the old value as a result.
Hash a pointer or reference by address, not value
In this release, we have introduced:
This function takes a raw pointer and hashes it. Using
ptr::hash,
you can avoid hashing the pointed-to value of a reference and instead hash the address.
Copy the contents of an
Option<&T>
From the very beginning with Rust 1.0.0,
the methods
Option::cloned for
Option<&T> and
Option<&mut T> have allowed you to clone the contents in case of
Some(_).
However, cloning can sometimes be an expensive operation and the methods
opt.cloned() provided no hints to that effect.
With this release of Rust, we introduced:
Option::copiedfor both
Option<&T>and
Option<&mut T>
The functionality of
opt.copied() is the same as for
opt.cloned().
However, calling the method requires that
T: Copy.
Using this method, you can make sure that code stops compiling should
T no longer implements
Copy.
Changes in Clippy
In this release of Rust,
Clippy (a collection of lints to catch common mistakes and improve your Rust code) added a new lint
drop_bounds.
This lint triggers when you add a bound
T: Drop to a generic function. For example:
fn foo<T: Drop>(x: T) {}
Having a bound
T: Drop is almost always a mistake as it excludes types,
such as
u8, which have trivial drop-glues.
Moreover,
T: Drop does not account for types like
String not having interesting destructor behavior directly but rather as a result of embedding types,
such as
Vec<u8>, that do.
In addition to
drop_bounds,
this release of Clippy split the lint
redundant_closure into
redundant_closure and
redundant_closure_for_method_calls.
Changes in Cargo
Contributors to 1.35.0
