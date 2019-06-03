The Governance WG is going public

Hey all! Today we're happy to announce the Governance Working Group is going public. We've been spending the last couple weeks finding our bearings and structuring the working group.

You can find our charter outlining our main goals and priorities in our work repository. We are using the Github issues, milestones and projects to organise and track our progress. The readme in the repository explains our working process a bit more in detail. It also states how you can talk to us (hint, via discord) and get involved.

If you're interested in the governance working group, you may also be interested in the Lang Team Meta WG, which is exploring solutions specific to the lang team.