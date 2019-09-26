Announcing Rust 1.38.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.38.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.38.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.38.0 stable
The highlight of this release is pipelined compilation.
Pipelined compilation
To compile a crate, the compiler doesn't need the dependencies to be fully built. Instead, it just needs their "metadata" (i.e. the list of types, dependencies, exports...). This metadata is produced early in the compilation process. Starting with Rust 1.38.0, Cargo will take advantage of this by automatically starting to build dependent crates as soon as metadata is ready.
While the change doesn't have any effect on builds for a single crate, during testing we got reports of 10-20% compilation speed increases for optimized, clean builds of some crate graphs. Other ones did not improve much, and the speedup depends on the hardware running the build, so your mileage might vary. No code changes are needed to benefit from this.
Linting some incorrect uses of
mem::{uninitialized, zeroed}
As previously announced,
std::mem::uninitialized is essentially impossible to use safely. Instead,
MaybeUninit<T> should be used.
We have not yet deprecated
mem::uninitialized; this will be done in a future release. Starting in 1.38.0, however,
rustc will provide a lint for a narrow class of incorrect initializations using
mem::uninitialized or
mem::zeroed.
It is undefined behavior for some types, such as
&T and
Box<T>, to ever contain an all-
0 bit pattern, because they represent pointer-like objects that cannot be
null. It is therefore an error to use
mem::uninitialized or
mem::zeroed to initialize one of these types, so the new lint will attempt to warn whenever one of those functions is used to initialize one of them, either directly or as a member of a larger
struct. The check is recursive, so the following code will emit a warning:
struct Wrap<T>(T);
struct Outer(Wrap<Wrap<Wrap<Box<i32>>>>);
struct CannotBeZero {
outer: Outer,
foo: i32,
bar: f32
}
...
let bad_value: CannotBeZero = unsafe { std::mem::uninitialized() };
Astute readers may note that Rust has more types that cannot be zero, notably
NonNull<T> and
NonZero<T>. For now, initialization of these structs with
mem::uninitialized or
mem::zeroed is not linted against.
These checks do not cover all cases of unsound use of
mem::uninitialized or
mem::zeroed, they merely help identify code that is definitely wrong. All code should still be moved to use
MaybeUninit instead.
#[deprecated] macros
The
#[deprecated] attribute, first introduced in Rust 1.9.0, allows crate authors to notify their users an item of their crate is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Rust 1.38.0 extends the attribute, allowing it to be applied to macros as well.
std::any::type_name
For debugging, it is sometimes useful to get the name of a type. For instance, in generic code, you may want to see, at run-time, what concrete types a function's type parameters has been instantiated with. This can now be done using
std::any::type_name:
fn gen_value<T: Default>() -> T {
println!("Initializing an instance of {}", std::any::type_name::<T>());
Default::default()
}
fn main() {
let _: i32 = gen_value();
let _: String = gen_value();
}
This prints:
Initializing an instance of i32
Initializing an instance of alloc::string::String
Like all standard library functions intended only for debugging, the exact contents and format of the string are not guaranteed. The value returned is only a best-effort description of the type; multiple types may share the same
type_name value, and the value may change in future compiler releases.
Library changes
slice::{concat, connect, join}now accepts
&[T]in addition to
&T.
*const Tand
*mut Tnow implement
marker::Unpin.
Arc<[T]>and
Rc<[T]>now implement
FromIterator<T>.
iter::{StepBy, Peekable, Take}now implement
DoubleEndedIterator.
Additionally, these functions have been stabilized:
<*const T>::castand
<*mut T>::cast
Duration::as_secs_f32and
Duration::as_secs_f64
Duration::div_duration_f32and
Duration::div_duration_f64
Duration::div_f32and
Duration::div_f64
Duration::from_secs_f32and
Duration::from_secs_f64
Duration::mul_f32and
Duration::mul_f64
- Euclidean remainder and division operations --
div_euclid,
rem_euclid-- for all integer primitives.
checked,
overflowing, and
wrappingversions are also available.
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.38 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.38.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.38.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!