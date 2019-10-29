A call for blogs 2020

What will Rust development look like in 2020? That's partially up to you! Here's how it works:

Anyone and everyone in the Rust community writes a blog post about what they'd like Rust development to be like in 2020.

The core team reads all the posts, and writes up a "Roadmap RFC" to make a formal proposal.

The RFC is reviewed by everyone, comments are made, adjustments are made, and eventually it is accepted.

This RFC is a guide to either accept or postpone RFCs for 2020. If a proposal fits into the themes of what we want to accomplish, we'll take it, but if it doesn't, we'll put it off until the next year.

This process takes time, and it won't quite be complete before 2020 starts.

We'll review the posts December 1. That gives you a month to think about Rust in 2020 and write something up.

We'll aim to produce the RFC draft in the week or two after

Depending on how many comments the RFC gets, we may not end up accepting it until early January.

What we're looking for

We are accepting ideas about almost anything having to do with Rust: language features, tooling needs, community programs, ecosystem needs... if it's related to Rust, we want to hear about it.

One big question for this year: will there be a Rust 2021 edition? If so, 2020 would be the year to do a lot of associated work and plan the details. What would the edition's theme be?

Rust 2015: Stability

Rust 2018: Productivity

Rust 2021: ?

Let us know what you think!

Please share these posts with us

You can write up these posts and email them to community@rust-lang.org or tweet them with the hashtag #rust2020. If you'd prefer to not participate publicly, emailing something to community@rust-lang.org is fine as well.

Thanks for helping make Rust awesome! We are looking forward to doing amazing things in 2020.