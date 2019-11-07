Async-await on stable Rust!

On this coming Thursday, November 7, async-await syntax hits stable Rust, as part of the 1.39.0 release. This work has been a long time in development -- the key ideas for zero-cost futures, for example, were first proposed by Aaron Turon and Alex Crichton in 2016! -- and we are very proud of the end result. We believe that Async I/O is going to be an increasingly important part of Rust's story.

While this first release of "async-await" is a momentous event, it's also only the beginning. The current support for async-await marks a kind of "Minimum Viable Product" (MVP). We expect to be polishing, improving, and extending it for some time.

Already, in the time since async-await hit beta, we've made a lot of great progress, including making some key diagnostic improvements that help to make async-await errors far more approachable. To get involved in that work, check out the Async Foundations Working Group; if nothing else, you can help us by filing bugs about polish issues or by nominating those bugs that are bothering you the most, to help direct our efforts.

Many thanks are due to the people who made async-await a reality. The implementation and design would never have happened without the leadership of cramertj and withoutboats, the implementation and polish work from the compiler side (davidtwco, tmandry, gilescope, csmoe), the core generator support that futures builds on (Zoxc), the foundational work on Future and the Pin APIs (aturon, alexcrichton, RalfJ, pythonesque), and of course the input provided by so many community members on RFC threads and discussions.

Major developments in the async ecosystem

Now that async-await is approaching stabilization, all the major Async I/O runtimes are at work adding and extending their support for the new syntax:

Async-await: a quick primer

(This section and the next are reproduced from the "Async-await hits beta!" post.)

So, what is async await? Async-await is a way to write functions that can "pause", return control to the runtime, and then pick up from where they left off. Typically those pauses are to wait for I/O, but there can be any number of uses.

You may be familiar with the async-await from other languages, such as JavaScript or C#. Rust's version of the feature is similar, but with a few key differences.

To use async-await, you start by writing async fn instead of fn :

async fn first_function() -> u32 { .. }

Unlike a regular function, calling an async fn doesn't have any immediate effect. Instead, it returns a Future . This is a suspended computation that is waiting to be executed. To actually execute the future, use the .await operator:

async fn another_function() { // Create the future: let future = first_function(); // Await the future, which will execute it (and suspend // this function if we encounter a need to wait for I/O): let result: u32 = future.await; ... }

This example shows the first difference between Rust and other languages: we write future.await instead of await future . This syntax integrates better with Rust's ? operator for propagating errors (which, after all, are very common in I/O). You can simply write future.await? to await the result of a future and propagate errors. It also has the advantage of making method chaining painless.

Zero-cost futures

The other difference between Rust futures and futures in other languages is that they are based on a "poll" model, which makes them zero cost. In other languages, invoking an async function immediately creates a future and schedules it for execution: awaiting the future isn't necessary for it to execute. But this implies some overhead for each future that is created.

In contrast, in Rust, calling an async function does not do any scheduling in and of itself, which means that we can compose a complex nest of futures without incurring a per-future cost. As an end-user, though, the main thing you'll notice is that futures feel "lazy": they don't do anything until you await them.

If you'd like a closer look at how futures work under the hood, take a look at the executor section of the async book, or watch the excellent talk that withoutboats gave at Rust LATAM 2019 on the topic.

Summary

We believe that having async-await on stable Rust is going to be a key enabler for a lot of new and exciting developments in Rust. If you've tried Async I/O in Rust in the past and had problems -- particularly if you tried the combinator-based futures of the past -- you'll find async-await integrates much better with Rust's borrowing system. Moreover, there are now a number of great runtimes and other libraries available in the ecosystem to work with. So get out there and build stuff!