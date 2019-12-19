Announcing Rust 1.40.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.40.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.40.0 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.40.0 on GitHub.

What's in 1.40.0 stable

The highlights of Rust 1.40.0 include #[non_exhaustive] and improvements to macros!() and #[attribute] s. Finally, borrow-check migration warnings have become hard errors in Rust 2015. See the detailed release notes for additional information.

#[non_exhaustive] structs, enums, and variants

Suppose you're a library author of a crate alpha , that has a pub struct Foo . You would like to make alpha::Foo 's fields pub as well, but you're not sure whether you might be adding more fields to Foo in future releases. So now you have a dilemma: either you make the fields private, with the drawbacks that follow, or you risk users depending on the exact fields, breaking their code when you add a new one. Rust 1.40.0 introduces a way to break the logjam: #[non_exhaustive] .

The attribute #[non_exhaustive] , when attached to a struct or the variant of an enum , will prevent code outside of the crate defining it from constructing said struct or variant. To avoid future breakage, other crates are also prevented from exhaustively matching on the fields. The following example illustrates errors in beta which depends on alpha :

// alpha/lib.rs: #[non_exhaustive] struct Foo { pub a: bool, } enum Bar { #[non_exhaustive] Variant { b: u8 } } fn make_foo() -> Foo { ... } fn make_bar() -> Bar { ... } // beta/lib.rs: let x = Foo { a: true }; //~ ERROR let Foo { a } = make_foo(); //~ ERROR // `beta` will still compile when more fields are added. let Foo { a, .. } = make_foo(); //~ OK let x = Bar::Variant { b: 42 }; //~ ERROR let Bar::Variant { b } = make_bar(); //~ ERROR let Bar::Variant { b, .. } = make_bar(); //~ OK // -- `beta` will still compile...

What happens behind the scenes is that the visibility of the constructors for a #[non_exhaustive] struct or enum variant is lowered to pub(crate) , preventing access outside the crate defining it.

A perhaps more important aspect of #[non_exhaustive] is that it can also be attached to enum s themselves. An example, taken from the standard library, is Ordering :

#[non_exhaustive] pub enum Ordering { Relaxed, Release, Acquire, AcqRel, SeqCst }

The purpose of #[non_exhaustive] in this context is to ensure that more variants can be added over time. This is achieved by preventing other crates from exhaustively pattern match -ing on Ordering . That is, the compiler would reject:

match ordering { // This is an error, since if a new variant is added, // this would suddenly break on an upgrade of the compiler. Relaxed | Release | Acquire | AcqRel | SeqCst => { /* logic */ } }

Instead, other crates need to account for the possibility of more variants by adding a wildcard arm using e.g. _ :

match ordering { Relaxed | Release | Acquire | AcqRel | SeqCst => { /* ... */ } // OK; if more variants are added, nothing will break. _ => { /* logic */ } }

For more details on the #[non_exhaustive] attribute, see the stabilization report.

Macro and attribute improvements

In 1.40.0, we have introduced several improvements to macros and attributes, including:

Borrow check migration warnings are hard errors in Rust 2015

In the 1.35.0 release, we announced that NLL had come to Rust 2015 after first being released for the 2018 edition in Rust 1.31.

As we noted back then, the old borrow checker had some bugs which would allow memory unsafety, and the NLL borrow checker fixed them. As these fixes break some stable code, we decided to gradually phase in the errors, by checking if the old borrow checker would accept the program and the NLL checker would reject it. In those cases, the errors would be downgraded to warnings.

The previous release, Rust 1.39.0, changes these warnings into errors for code using the 2018 edition. Rust 1.40.0 applies the same change for users of the 2015 edition, closing those soundness holes for good. This also allows us to clean up the old code from the compiler.

If your build breaks due to this change, or you want to learn more, check out Niko Matsakis's blog post.

More const fn s in the standard library

With Rust 1.40.0, the following function became const fn :

Additions to the standard library

In Rust 1.40.0 the following functions and macros were stabilized:

todo!() A macro, which is a shorter, more memorable, and convenient version of unimplemented!() .

slice::repeat Creates a Vec<T> by repeating a slice n times.

mem::take This function take s the value out of a mutable reference and replaces it with the type's default. This is similar to Option::take and Cell::take and provides a convenient short-hand for mem::replace(&mut dst, Default::default()) .

BTreeMap::get_key_value and HashMap::get_key_value Returns the key-value pair corresponding to the supplied key.

Option::as_deref , Option::as_deref_mut These work similarly to Option::as_ref and Option::as_mut but also use Deref and DerefMut respectively, so that opt_box.as_deref() and opt_box.as_deref_mut() , where opt_box: Option<Box<T>> , produce an Option<&T> and Option<&mut T> respectively.

Option::flatten This function flattens an Option<Option<T>> to Option<T> producing Some(x) for Some(Some(x)) and None otherwise. The function is similar to Iterator::flatten .

UdpSocket::peer_addr Returns the socket address of the remote peer this socket was connected to.

{f32,f64}::to_be_bytes , {f32,f64}::to_le_bytes , {f32,f64}::to_ne_bytes , {f32,f64}::from_be_bytes , {f32,f64}::from_le_bytes , and {f32,f64}::from_ne_bytes Return the memory representation of the floating point number as a byte array in big-endian (network), little-endian, and native-endian byte order.

Other changes

There are other changes in the Rust 1.40.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.

Please also see the compatability notes to check if you're affected by those changes.

Contributors to 1.40.0

Many people came together to create Rust 1.40.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!