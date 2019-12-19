Announcing Rust 1.40.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.40.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.40.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.40.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.40.0 stable
The highlights of Rust 1.40.0 include
#[non_exhaustive] and improvements to
macros!() and
#[attribute]s. Finally, borrow-check migration warnings have become hard errors in Rust 2015. See the detailed release notes for additional information.
#[non_exhaustive] structs, enums, and variants
Suppose you're a library author of a crate
alpha, that has a
pub struct Foo. You would like to make
alpha::Foo's fields
pub as well, but you're not sure whether you might be adding more fields to
Foo in future releases. So now you have a dilemma: either you make the fields private, with the drawbacks that follow, or you risk users depending on the exact fields, breaking their code when you add a new one. Rust 1.40.0 introduces a way to break the logjam:
#[non_exhaustive].
The attribute
#[non_exhaustive], when attached to a
struct or the variant of an
enum, will prevent code outside of the crate defining it from constructing said
struct or variant. To avoid future breakage, other crates are also prevented from exhaustively matching on the fields. The following example illustrates errors in
beta which depends on
alpha:
// alpha/lib.rs:
#[non_exhaustive]
struct Foo {
pub a: bool,
}
enum Bar {
#[non_exhaustive]
Variant { b: u8 }
}
fn make_foo() -> Foo { ... }
fn make_bar() -> Bar { ... }
// beta/lib.rs:
let x = Foo { a: true }; //~ ERROR
let Foo { a } = make_foo(); //~ ERROR
// `beta` will still compile when more fields are added.
let Foo { a, .. } = make_foo(); //~ OK
let x = Bar::Variant { b: 42 }; //~ ERROR
let Bar::Variant { b } = make_bar(); //~ ERROR
let Bar::Variant { b, .. } = make_bar(); //~ OK
// -- `beta` will still compile...
What happens behind the scenes is that the visibility of the constructors for a
#[non_exhaustive]
struct or
enum variant is lowered to
pub(crate), preventing access outside the crate defining it.
A perhaps more important aspect of
#[non_exhaustive] is that it can also be attached to
enums themselves. An example, taken from the standard library, is
Ordering:
#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum Ordering { Relaxed, Release, Acquire, AcqRel, SeqCst }
The purpose of
#[non_exhaustive] in this context is to ensure that more variants can be added over time. This is achieved by preventing other crates from exhaustively pattern
match-ing on
Ordering. That is, the compiler would reject:
match ordering {
// This is an error, since if a new variant is added,
// this would suddenly break on an upgrade of the compiler.
Relaxed | Release | Acquire | AcqRel | SeqCst => {
/* logic */
}
}
Instead, other crates need to account for the possibility of more variants by adding a wildcard arm using e.g.
_:
match ordering {
Relaxed | Release | Acquire | AcqRel | SeqCst => { /* ... */ }
// OK; if more variants are added, nothing will break.
_ => { /* logic */ }
}
For more details on the
#[non_exhaustive] attribute, see the stabilization report.
Macro and attribute improvements
In 1.40.0, we have introduced several improvements to macros and attributes, including:
-
Calling procedural macros
mac!()in type contexts.
For example, you may write
type Foo = expand_to_type!(bar);where
expand_to_typewould be a procedural macro.
-
Macros in
extern { ... }blocks.
This includes
bang!()macros, for example:
macro_rules! make_item { ($name:ident) => { fn $name(); } } extern { make_item!(alpha); make_item!(beta); }
Procedural macro attributes on items in
extern { ... }blocks are now also supported:
extern "C" { // Let's assume that this expands to `fn foo();`. #[my_identity_macro] fn foo(); }
-
Generating
macro_rules!items in procedural macros.
Function-like (
mac!()) and attribute (
#[mac]) macros can both now generate
macro_rules!items. For details on hygiene, please refer to the attached stabilization report.
-
The
$m:metamatcher supports arbitrary token-stream values.
That is, the following is now valid:
macro_rules! accept_meta { ($m:meta) => {} } accept_meta!( my::path ); accept_meta!( my::path = "lit" ); accept_meta!( my::path ( a b c ) ); accept_meta!( my::path [ a b c ] ); accept_meta!( my::path { a b c } );
Borrow check migration warnings are hard errors in Rust 2015
In the 1.35.0 release, we announced that NLL had come to Rust 2015 after first being released for the 2018 edition in Rust 1.31.
As we noted back then, the old borrow checker had some bugs which would allow memory unsafety, and the NLL borrow checker fixed them. As these fixes break some stable code, we decided to gradually phase in the errors, by checking if the old borrow checker would accept the program and the NLL checker would reject it. In those cases, the errors would be downgraded to warnings.
The previous release, Rust 1.39.0, changes these warnings into errors for code using the 2018 edition. Rust 1.40.0 applies the same change for users of the 2015 edition, closing those soundness holes for good. This also allows us to clean up the old code from the compiler.
If your build breaks due to this change, or you want to learn more, check out Niko Matsakis's blog post.
More
const fns in the standard library
With Rust 1.40.0, the following function became
const fn:
Additions to the standard library
In Rust 1.40.0 the following functions and macros were stabilized:
-
A macro, which is a shorter, more memorable, and convenient version of
unimplemented!().
-
Creates a
Vec<T>by repeating a slice
ntimes.
-
This function
takes the value out of a mutable reference and replaces it with the type's default. This is similar to
Option::takeand
Cell::takeand provides a convenient short-hand for
mem::replace(&mut dst, Default::default()).
-
BTreeMap::get_key_valueand
HashMap::get_key_value
Returns the key-value pair corresponding to the supplied key.
-
Option::as_deref,
Option::as_deref_mut
These work similarly to
Option::as_refand
Option::as_mutbut also use
Derefand
DerefMutrespectively, so that
opt_box.as_deref()and
opt_box.as_deref_mut(), where
opt_box: Option<Box<T>>, produce an
Option<&T>and
Option<&mut T>respectively.
-
This function flattens an
Option<Option<T>>to
Option<T>producing
Some(x)for
Some(Some(x))and
Noneotherwise. The function is similar to
Iterator::flatten.
-
Returns the socket address of the remote peer this socket was connected to.
-
{f32,f64}::to_be_bytes,
{f32,f64}::to_le_bytes,
{f32,f64}::to_ne_bytes,
{f32,f64}::from_be_bytes,
{f32,f64}::from_le_bytes, and
{f32,f64}::from_ne_bytes
Return the memory representation of the floating point number as a byte array in big-endian (network), little-endian, and native-endian byte order.
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.40.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Please also see the compatability notes to check if you're affected by those changes.
Contributors to 1.40.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.40.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!