The 2020 Rust Event Lineup

A new decade has started, and we are excited about the Rust conferences coming up. Each conference is an opportunity to learn about Rust, share your knowledge, and to have a good time with your fellow Rustaceans. Read on to learn more about the events we know about so far.

FOSDEM

February 2nd, 2020

FOSDEM stands for the Free and Open Source Developers European Meeting. At this event software developers around the world will meet up, share ideas and collaborate. FOSDEM will be hosting a Rust devroom workshop that aims to present the features and possibilities offered by Rust, as well as some of the many exciting tools and projects in its ecosystem.

Located in Brussels, Belgium

RustFest Netherlands

Q2, 2020

The RustFest Netherlands team are working hard behind the scenes on getting everything ready. We hope to tell you more soon so keep an eye on the RustFest blog and follow us on Twitter!

Located in Netherlands

Rust+GNOME Hackfest

April 29th to May 3rd, 2020

The goal of the Rust+GNOME hackfest is to improve the interactions between Rust and the GNOME libraries. During this hackfest, we will be improving the interoperability between Rust and GNOME, improving the support of GNOME libraries in Rust, and exploring solutions to create GObject APIs from Rust.

Located in Montréal, Quebec

Rust LATAM

May 22nd-23rd, 2020

Where Rust meets Latin America! Rust Latam is Latin America's leading event for and by the Rust community. Two days of interactive sessions, hands-on activities and engaging talks to bring the community together. Schedule to be announced at this link.

Located in Mexico City, Mexico

Oxidize

July, 2020

The Oxidize conference is about learning, and improving your programming skills with embedded systems and IoT in Rust. The conference plans on having one day of guided workshops for developers looking to start or improve their Embedded Rust skills, one day of talks by community members, and a two day development session focused on Hardware and Embedded subjects in Rust. The starting date is to be announced at a later date.

Located in Berlin, Germany

RustConf

August 20th-21st, 2020

The official RustConf will be taking place in Portland, Oregon, USA. Last years' conference was amazing, and we are excited to see what happens next. See the website, and Twitter for updates as the event date approaches!

Located in Oregon, USA

Rusty Days

Fall, 2020

Rusty Days is a new conference located in Wroclaw, Poland. Rustaceans of all skill levels are welcome. The conference is still being planned. Check out the information on their site, and twitter as we get closer to fall.

Located in Wroclaw, Poland

RustLab

October 16th-17th, 2020

RustLab 2020 is a 2 days conference with talks and workshops. The date is set, but the talks are still being planned. We expect to learn more details as we get closer to the date of the conference.

Located in Florence, Italy

For the most up-to-date information on events, visit timetill.rs. For meetups, and other events see the calendar.