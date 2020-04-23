Announcing Rust 1.43.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.43.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.43.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for
1.43.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.43.0 stable
This release is fairly minor. There are no new major features. We have some new stabilized APIs, some compiler performance improvements, and a small macro-related feature. See the detailed release notes to learn about other changes not covered by this post.
item fragments
In macros, you can use
item fragments to interpolate items into the body of traits,
impls, and extern blocks. For example:
macro_rules! mac_trait {
($i:item) => {
trait T { $i }
}
}
mac_trait! {
fn foo() {}
}
This will generate:
trait T {
fn foo() {}
}
Type inference around primitives
The type inference around primitives, references, and binary operations was improved. A code sample makes this easier to understand: this code fails to compile on Rust 1.42, but compiles in Rust 1.43.
let n: f32 = 0.0 + &0.0;
In Rust 1.42, you would get an error that would say "hey, I don't know how to add
an
f64 and an
&f64 with a result of
f32." The algorithm now correctly decides
that both
0.0 and
&0.0 should be
f32s instead.
New Cargo environment variable for tests
In a move to help integration testing, Cargo will set some new environment variables.
This is easiest to explain by example: let's say we're working on a command
line project, simply named "cli". If we're writing an integration test, we want
to invoke that
cli binary and see what it does. When running tests and
benchmarks, Cargo will set an environment variable named
CARGO_BIN_EXE_cli,
and I can use it inside my test:
let exe = env!("CARGO_BIN_EXE_cli");
This makes it easier to invoke
cli, as we now have a path to it directly.
Library changes
You can now use associated constants on floats and integers directly, rather
than having to import the module. That is, you can now write
u32::MAX or
f32::NAN
with no
use std::u32; or
use std::f32;.
There is a new
primitive
module that re-exports Rust's
primitive types. This can be useful when you're writing a macro and want to make
sure that the types aren't shadowed.
Additionally, we stabilized six new APIs:
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.43.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.43.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.43.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!