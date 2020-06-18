Announcing Rust 1.44.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.44.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.44.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in Rust 1.44.1

Rust 1.44.1 addresses several tool regressions in Cargo, Clippy, and Rustfmt introduced in the 1.44.0 stable release. You can find more detailed information on the specific regressions in the release notes.

Contributors to 1.44.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.44.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!