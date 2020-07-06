Announcing Rustup 1.22.0

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.22.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.22.0 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:

rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in rustup 1.22.0

This release is mostly related to internal rework and tweaks in UI messages. It is effectively a quality-of-life update which includes things such as:

Supporting the larger MIPS release files which now exceed 100MB in individual files

Supporting running in a lower-memory mode on single-CPU systems, along with detecting any in-place soft-limits on memory consumption in an effort to reduce the chance you run out of RAM during an install on systems like Raspberry Pis

When we skip a nightly for missing-component reasons we now tell you all the missing components

for missing-component reasons we now tell you all the missing components We now tell you where overrides are coming from in rustup show

Added riscv64gc-unknown-linux-gnu version of rustup

version of You can now specify multiple components when installing a toolchain more easily. For example, if you wanted to install nightly with the default profile, but add the IDE support all in one go, you can now run rustup toolchain install --profile default --component rls,rust-analysis,rust-src nightly

There are many more changes in 1.22.0, with around 90 PRs, though a large number of them are internal changes which you can look at in Github if you want, and you can see a little more detail than the above in our changelog.

Thanks

Thanks to all the contributors who made rustup 1.22.0 possible!