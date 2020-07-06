Announcing Rustup 1.22.0

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.22.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.22.0 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:
rustup self update
Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:
rustup update
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's new in rustup 1.22.0
This release is mostly related to internal rework and tweaks in UI messages. It is effectively a quality-of-life update which includes things such as:
- Supporting the larger MIPS release files which now exceed 100MB in individual files
- Supporting running in a lower-memory mode on single-CPU systems, along with detecting any in-place soft-limits on memory consumption in an effort to reduce the chance you run out of RAM during an install on systems like Raspberry Pis
- When we skip a
nightlyfor missing-component reasons we now tell you all the missing components
- We now tell you where overrides are coming from in
rustup show
- Added
riscv64gc-unknown-linux-gnuversion of
rustup
- You can now specify multiple components when installing a toolchain more easily. For example, if you wanted to install nightly with the
defaultprofile, but add the IDE support all in one go, you can now run
rustup toolchain install --profile default --component rls,rust-analysis,rust-src nightly
There are many more changes in 1.22.0, with around 90 PRs, though a large number of them are internal changes which you can look at in Github if you want, and you can see a little more detail than the above in our changelog.
Thanks
Thanks to all the contributors who made rustup 1.22.0 possible!
- Alejandro Martinez Ruiz
- Alexander D'hoore
- Ben Chen
- Chris Denton
- Daniel Silverstone
- Evan Weiler
- Guillaume Gomez
- Harry Sarson
- Jacob Lifshay
- James Yang
- Joel Parker Henderson
- John Titor
- Jonas Platte
- Josh Stone
- Jubilee
- Kellda
- LeSeulArtichaut
- Linus Färnstrand
- LitoMore
- LIU An (劉安)
- Luciano Bestia
- Lzu Tao
- Manish Goregaokar
- Mingye Wang
- Montgomery Edwards
- Per Lundberg
- Pietro Albini
- Robert Collins
- Rudolf B.
- Solomon Ucko
- Stein Somers
- Tetsuharu Ohzeki
- Tom Eccles
- Trevor Arjeski
- Tshepang Lekhonkhobe