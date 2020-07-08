Announcing Rustup 1.22.1

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.22.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.22.0 may be as easy as closing your IDE and running:

rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

rustup update

If you don't have it already, or if the 1.22.0 release of rustup caused you to experience the problem that 1.22.1 fixes, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in rustup 1.22.1

When updating dependency crates for 1.22.0, a change in behaviour of the url crate slipped in which caused env_proxy to cease to work with proxy data set in the environment. This is unfortunate since those of you who use rustup behind a proxy and have updated to 1.22.0 will now find that rustup may not work properly for you.

If you are affected by this, simply re-download the installer and run it. It will update your existing installation of Rust with no need to uninstall first.

Thanks

Thanks to Ivan Nejgebauer who spotted the issue, provided the fix, and made rustup 1.22.1 possible, and to Ben Chen who provided a fix for our website.