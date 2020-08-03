Announcing Rust 1.45.2

The Rust team is announcing a new version of Rust, 1.45.2. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.45.2 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.45.2 on GitHub.

What's in 1.45.2 stable

1.45.2 contains two fixes, one to 1.45.1 and the other to 1.45.0.

#[track_caller] on trait objects

Trait objects with methods annotated with #[track_caller] would be miscompiled. #[track_caller] is not yet stable on 1.45. However, the standard library makes use of this on some traits for better error messages. Trait objects of SliceIndex , Index , and IndexMut were affected by this bug.

Tuple patterns binding .. to an identifier

In 1.45.1, we backported a fix for #74539, but this fix turned out to be incorrect, causing other unrelated breakage. As such, this release reverts that fix.

Contributors to 1.45.2

Many people came together to create Rust 1.45.2. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!