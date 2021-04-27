Announcing Rustup 1.24.0

Shortly after publishing the release we got reports of a regression preventing users from running rustfmt and cargo fmt after upgrading to Rustup 1.24.0. To limit the damage we reverted the release to version 1.23.1. If you have been affected by this issue you can revert to version 1.23.1 by running the following command: rustup self update

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.24.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.24.0 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:

rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in rustup 1.24.0

Support of rust-toolchain.toml as a filename for specifying toolchains.

Last year we released a new toml format for the rust-toolchain file. In order to bring Rustup closer into line with Cargo's behaviour around .cargo/config we now support the .toml extension for that file. If you call the toolchain file rust-toolchain.toml then you must use the toml format, rather than the legacy one-line format.

If both rust-toolchain and rust-toolchain.toml are present, then the former will win out over the latter to ensure compatibility between Rustup versions.

Better support for low-memory systems

Rustup's component unpacker has been changed to have a smaller memory footprint when unpacking large components. This should permit users of memory-constrained systems such as some Raspberry Pi systems to install newer Rust toolchains which contain particularly large files.

Better support for Windows Add/Remove programs

Fresh installations of Rustup on Windows will now install themselves into the program list so that you can trigger the uninstallation of Rustup via the Add/Remove programs dialogs similar to any other Windows program.

This will only take effect on installation, so you will need to rerun rustup-init.exe if you want this on your PC.

Other changes

There are more changes in rustup 1.24.0: check them out in the changelog!

Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.

