Announcing Rustup 1.24.1

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.24.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.24.1 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:
rustup self update
Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:
rustup update
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's new in rustup 1.24.1
Firstly, if you have not read the previous announcement then in brief, 1.24
introduces better support for low memory systems, installs itself into the Add/Remove programs
list on Windows, and now supports using
rust-toolchain.toml files.
Shortly after publishing the 1.24.0 release of Rustup, we got reports of a regression
preventing users from running
rustfmt and
cargo fmt after upgrading to
Rustup 1.24.0. To limit the damage we reverted the release to version
1.23.1. The only substantive change between 1.24.0 and 1.24.1 is to correct this regression.
Other changes
You can check out all the changes to Rustup for 1.24.0 and 1.24.1 in the changelog!
Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.
Thanks
Thanks again to all the contributors who made rustup 1.24.0 and 1.24.1 possible!
