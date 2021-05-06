Announcing Rust 1.52.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.52.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.52.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup
from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the
detailed release notes for 1.52.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.52.0 stable
The most significant change in this release is not to the language or standard libraries, but rather an enhancement to tooling support for Clippy.
Previously, running
cargo check followed by
cargo clippy wouldn't actually
run Clippy: the build caching in Cargo didn't differentiate between the two. In
1.52, however, this has been fixed, which means that users will get the expected
behavior independent of the order in which they run the two commands.
Stabilized APIs
The following methods were stabilized.
Arguments::as_str
char::MAX
char::REPLACEMENT_CHARACTER
char::UNICODE_VERSION
char::decode_utf16
char::from_digit
char::from_u32_unchecked
char::from_u32
slice::partition_point
str::rsplit_once
str::split_once
The following previously stable APIs are now
const.
char::len_utf8
char::len_utf16
char::to_ascii_uppercase
char::to_ascii_lowercase
char::eq_ignore_ascii_case
u8::to_ascii_uppercase
u8::to_ascii_lowercase
u8::eq_ignore_ascii_case
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.52.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.52.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.52.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!