Announcing Rustup 1.24.2

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.24.2. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.24.2 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:

rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in rustup 1.24.2

1.24.2 introduces pooled allocations to prevent memory fragmentation issues on some platforms with 1.24.x. We're not entirely sure what aspect of the streamed unpacking logic caused allocator fragmentation, but memory pools are a well known fix that should solve this for all platforms.

Those who were encountering CI issues with 1.24.1 should find them resolved.

Other changes

You can check out all the changes to Rustup for 1.24.2 in the changelog!

Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.

Finally, the Rustup working group are pleased to welcome a new member. Between 1.24.1 and 1.24.2 二手掉包工程师 (hi-rustin) has joined, having already made some excellent contributions.

Thanks

Thanks again to all the contributors who made rustup 1.24.2 possible!