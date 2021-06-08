Announcing Rustup 1.24.3

The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.24.3. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.24.3 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:

rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in rustup 1.24.3

This patch release focusses around resolving some regressions in behaviour in the 1.24.x series, in either low tier platforms, or unusual situations around very old toolchains.

Full details are available in the changelog!

Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.

Thanks

Thanks again to all the contributors who made rustup 1.24.3 possible!