Announcing Rust 1.55.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.55.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.55.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup
from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the
detailed release notes for 1.55.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.55.0 stable
Cargo deduplicates compiler errors
In past releases, when running
cargo test,
cargo check --all-targets, or similar commands which built the same Rust crate in multiple configurations, errors and warnings could show up duplicated as the rustc's were run in parallel and both showed the same warning.
For example, in 1.54.0, output like this was common:
$ cargo +1.54.0 check --all-targets
Checking foo v0.1.0
warning: function is never used: `foo`
--> src/lib.rs:9:4
|
9 | fn foo() {}
| ^^^
|
= note: `#[warn(dead_code)]` on by default
warning: 1 warning emitted
warning: function is never used: `foo`
--> src/lib.rs:9:4
|
9 | fn foo() {}
| ^^^
|
= note: `#[warn(dead_code)]` on by default
warning: 1 warning emitted
Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.10s
In 1.55, this behavior has been adjusted to deduplicate and print a report at the end of compilation:
$ cargo +1.55.0 check --all-targets
Checking foo v0.1.0
warning: function is never used: `foo`
--> src/lib.rs:9:4
|
9 | fn foo() {}
| ^^^
|
= note: `#[warn(dead_code)]` on by default
warning: `foo` (lib) generated 1 warning
warning: `foo` (lib test) generated 1 warning (1 duplicate)
Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.84s
Faster, more correct float parsing
The standard library's implementation of float parsing has been updated to use the Eisel-Lemire algorithm, which brings both speed improvements and improved correctness. In the past, certain edge cases failed to parse, and this has now been fixed.
You can read more details on the new implementation in the pull request description.
std::io::ErrorKind variants updated
std::io::ErrorKind is a
#[non_exhaustive] enum that classifies errors into portable categories, such as
NotFound or
WouldBlock. Rust code that has a
std::io::Error can call the
kind method to obtain a
std::io::ErrorKind and match on that to handle a specific error.
Not all errors are categorized into
ErrorKind values; some are left uncategorized and placed in a catch-all variant. In previous versions of Rust, uncategorized errors used
ErrorKind::Other; however, user-created
std::io::Error values also commonly used
ErrorKind::Other. In 1.55, uncategorized errors now use the internal variant
ErrorKind::Uncategorized, which we intend to leave hidden and never available for stable Rust code to name explicitly; this leaves
ErrorKind::Other exclusively for constructing
std::io::Error values that don't come from the standard library. This enforces the
#[non_exhaustive] nature of
ErrorKind.
Rust code should never match
ErrorKind::Other and expect any particular underlying error code; only match
ErrorKind::Other if you're catching a constructed
std::io::Error that uses that error kind. Rust code matching on
std::io::Error should always use
_ for any error kinds it doesn't know about, in which case it can match the underlying error code, or report the error, or bubble it up to calling code.
We're making this change to smooth the way for introducing new ErrorKind variants in the future; those new variants will start out nightly-only, and only become stable later. This change ensures that code matching variants it doesn't know about must use a catch-all
_ pattern, which will work both with
ErrorKind::Uncategorized and with future nightly-only variants.
Open range patterns added
Rust 1.55 stabilized using open ranges in patterns:
match x as u32 {
0 => println!("zero!"),
1.. => println!("positive number!"),
}
Read more details here.
Stabilized APIs
The following methods and trait implementations were stabilized.
Bound::cloned
Drain::as_str
IntoInnerError::into_error
IntoInnerError::into_parts
MaybeUninit::assume_init_mut
MaybeUninit::assume_init_ref
MaybeUninit::write
array::map
ops::ControlFlow
x86::_bittest
x86::_bittestandcomplement
x86::_bittestandreset
x86::_bittestandset
x86_64::_bittest64
x86_64::_bittestandcomplement64
x86_64::_bittestandreset64
x86_64::_bittestandset64
The following previously stable functions are now
const.
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.55.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.55.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.55.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!
Dedication
Anna Harren was a member of the community and contributor to Rust known for coining the term "Turbofish" to describe
::<> syntax. Anna recently passed away after living with cancer. Her contribution will forever be remembered and be part of the language, and we dedicate this release to her memory.