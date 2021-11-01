Announcing Rust 1.56.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.56.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.56.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.56.1 stable

Rust 1.56.1 introduces two new lints to mitigate the impact of a security concern recently disclosed, CVE-2021-42574. We recommend all users upgrade immediately to ensure their codebase is not affected by the security issue.

You can learn more about the security issue in the advisory.