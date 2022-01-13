Announcing Rust 1.58.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.58.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.58.0 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup
from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the
detailed release notes for 1.58.0 on GitHub.
What's in 1.58.0 stable
Rust 1.58 brings captured identifiers in format strings, a change to the
Command search path on Windows, more
#[must_use] annotations in the
standard library, and some new library stabilizations.
Captured identifiers in format strings
Format strings can now capture arguments simply by writing
{ident} in the
string. Formats have long accepted positional arguments (optionally by index)
and named arguments, for example:
println!("Hello, {}!", get_person()); // implicit position
println!("Hello, {0}!", get_person()); // explicit index
println!("Hello, {person}!", person = get_person()); // named
Now named arguments can also be captured from the surrounding scope, like:
let person = get_person();
// ...
println!("Hello, {person}!"); // captures the local `person`
This may also be used in formatting parameters:
let (width, precision) = get_format();
for (name, score) in get_scores() {
println!("{name}: {score:width$.precision$}");
}
Format strings can only capture plain identifiers, not arbitrary paths or
expressions. For more complicated arguments, either assign them to a local name
first, or use the older
name = expression style of formatting arguments.
This feature works in all macros accepting format strings. However, one corner
case is the
panic! macro in 2015 and 2018 editions, where
panic!("{ident}")
is still treated as an unformatted string -- the compiler will warn about this
not having the intended effect. Due to the 2021 edition's update of panic
macros for improved consistency, this works as expected in 2021
panic!.
Reduced Windows
Command search path
On Windows targets,
std::process::Command will no longer search the current
directory for executables. That effect was owed to historical behavior of the
win32
CreateProcess API, so Rust was effectively searching in this order:
- (Rust specific) The directories that are listed in the child's
PATHenvironment variable, if it was explicitly changed from the parent.
- The directory from which the application loaded.
- The current directory for the parent process.
- The 32-bit Windows system directory.
- The 16-bit Windows system directory.
- The Windows directory.
- The directories that are listed in the
PATHenvironment variable.
However, using the current directory can lead to surprising results, or even
malicious behavior when dealing with untrusted directories. For example,
ripgrep published CVE-2021-3013 when they learned that their child
processes could be intercepted in this way. Even Microsoft's own PowerShell
documents that they do not use the current directory for security.
Rust now performs its own search without the current directory, and the legacy
16-bit directory is also not included, as there is no API to discover its
location. So the new
Command search order for Rust on Windows is:
- The directories that are listed in the child's
PATHenvironment variable.
- The directory from which the application loaded.
- The 32-bit Windows system directory.
- The Windows directory.
- The directories that are listed in the
PATHenvironment variable.
Non-Windows targets continue to use their platform-specific behavior, most
often only considering the child or parent
PATH environment variable.
More
#[must_use] in the standard library
The
#[must_use] attribute can be applied to types or functions when failing
to explicitly consider them or their output is almost certainly a bug. This has
long been used in the standard library for types like
Result, which should be
checked for error conditions. This also helps catch mistakes such as expecting
a function to mutate a value in-place, when it actually returns a new value.
Library proposal 35 was approved in October 2021 to audit and expand the
application of
#[must_use] throughout the standard library, covering many
more functions where the primary effect is the return value. This is similar
to the idea of function purity, but looser than a true language feature. Some
of these additions were present in release 1.57.0, and now in 1.58.0 the effort
has completed.
Stabilized APIs
The following methods and trait implementations were stabilized.
Metadata::is_symlink
Path::is_symlink
{integer}::saturating_div
Option::unwrap_unchecked
Result::unwrap_unchecked
Result::unwrap_err_unchecked
The following previously stable functions are now
const.
Duration::new
Duration::checked_add
Duration::saturating_add
Duration::checked_sub
Duration::saturating_sub
Duration::checked_mul
Duration::saturating_mul
Duration::checked_div
Other changes
There are other changes in the Rust 1.58.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.58.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.58.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!