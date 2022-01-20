Announcing Rust 1.58.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.58.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.58.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.58.1 stable
Rust 1.58.1 fixes a race condition in the
std::fs::remove_dir_all standard
library function. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-21658,
and you can read more about it on the advisory we published earlier
today. We recommend all users to update their toolchain immediately
and rebuild their programs with the updated compiler.
Rust 1.58.1 also addresses several regressions in diagnostics and tooling introduced in Rust 1.58.0:
- The
non_send_fields_in_send_tyClippy lint was discovered to have too many false positives and has been moved to the experimental lints group (called "nursery").
- The
useless_formatClippy lint has been updated to handle captured identifiers in format strings, introduced in Rust 1.58.0.
- A regression in Rustfmt preventing generated files from being formatted when passed through the standard input has been fixed.
- An incorrect error message displayed by
rustcin some cases has been fixed.
You can find more detailed information on the specific regressions in the release notes.
Contributors to 1.58.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.58.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!