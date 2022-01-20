Announcing Rust 1.58.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.58.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.58.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.58.1 stable

Rust 1.58.1 fixes a race condition in the std::fs::remove_dir_all standard library function. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-21658, and you can read more about it on the advisory we published earlier today. We recommend all users to update their toolchain immediately and rebuild their programs with the updated compiler.

Rust 1.58.1 also addresses several regressions in diagnostics and tooling introduced in Rust 1.58.0:

The non_send_fields_in_send_ty Clippy lint was discovered to have too many false positives and has been moved to the experimental lints group (called "nursery").

Clippy lint was discovered to have too many false positives and has been moved to the experimental lints group (called "nursery"). The useless_format Clippy lint has been updated to handle captured identifiers in format strings, introduced in Rust 1.58.0.

Clippy lint has been updated to handle captured identifiers in format strings, introduced in Rust 1.58.0. A regression in Rustfmt preventing generated files from being formatted when passed through the standard input has been fixed.

An incorrect error message displayed by rustc in some cases has been fixed.

You can find more detailed information on the specific regressions in the release notes.

Contributors to 1.58.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.58.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!