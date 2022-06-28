Announcing The RustConf PostConf UnConf

Hello Rust community!

We're excited to announce that the Rust project teams will be hosting an unconference the day after RustConf.

The PostConf Unconf will be dedicated to the Rust project and will be a fantastic opportunity for users, contributors, and maintainers to network and discuss the project's development.

There will be no set agenda; instead, attendees will decide what will be discussed together and can move freely between sessions to find ones in which they can contribute most effectively based on their individual interests and needs.

To get the most out of the unconference, jot down your thoughts ahead of time and bring them ready to share. We will also set up a channel in the RustConf Discord for folks to communicate and make preliminary, informal plans.

If you plan to attend, please register as soon as possible to help us plan appropriately. If we run out of space, project participants will be given preference. Registration is free and open to everyone attending RustConf.

🚨Register Now!🚨

We hope to see you there!