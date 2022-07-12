Announcing Rustup 1.25.1

The rustup working group is announcing the release of rustup version 1.25.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.25.1 is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using Rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:
rustup self update
Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:
rustup update
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's new in rustup 1.25.1
This version of rustup fixes a regression introduced in the previous release (1.25.0), which caused some workflows to fail.
Regression in nested Cargo invocations with different toolchains
When you invoke Rust or Cargo installed by rustup, you're not running them
directly. Instead, you run rustup "proxy" binaries, whose job is to
detect the right toolchain (parsing the
+channel CLI argument or using one of
the defaults) and run it.
Running these proxies is not instantaneous though, and for example a
cargo build invocation might execute several of them (the initial
cargo invocation
plus one
rustc for every dependency), slowing down the build.
To improve performance, rustup 1.25.0 changed the proxies code to set the
RUSTC and
RUSTDOC environment variables when missing, which
instructed Cargo to skip the proxies and invoke the binaries defined in those
variables directly. This provided a performance gain when building crates with
lots of dependencies.
Unfortunately this change broke some users of rustup, who did something like:
-
The first Cargo invocation (for example an extension, an alias or an integration test) uses toolchain
foo, setting the
RUSTCand
RUSTDOCenvironment variables pointing to that toolchain.
-
The first invocation calls Cargo again, but this time using toolchain
bar(for example
cargo +bar build). This does not set the
RUSTCand
RUSTDOCenvironment variables pointing to
bar, as those variables are already present.
-
The second invocation of Cargo then invokes rustc by using the
RUSTCenvironment variable and skipping the proxy, which results in the
footoolchain being invoked. Previous versions of rustup invoked the proxy instead, which would correctly detect and use the
bartoolchain.
Rustup 1.25.1 fixes this regression by reverting the change. The rustup working group is discussing in issue #3035 plans to re-introduce the change in a future release while avoiding breakage.
Thanks
Thanks again to all the contributors who made rustup 1.25.1 possible!
- Daniel Silverstone (kinnison)
- Robert Collins (rbtcollins)
- Joshua Nelson (jyn514)
- Pietro Albini (pietroalbini)