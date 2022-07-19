Announcing Rust 1.62.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.62.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can get 1.62.1 with:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup
from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the
detailed release notes for 1.62.1 on GitHub.
What's in 1.62.1 stable
Rust 1.62.1 addresses a few recent regressions in the compiler and standard library, and also mitigates a CPU vulnerability on Intel SGX.
- The compiler fixed unsound function coercions involving
impl Traitreturn types.
- The compiler fixed an incremental compilation bug with
async fnlifetimes.
- Windows added a fallback for overlapped I/O in synchronous reads and writes.
- The
x86_64-fortanix-unknown-sgxtarget added a mitigation for the MMIO stale data vulnerability, advisory INTEL-SA-00615.
Contributors to 1.62.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.62.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!