Announcing Rust 1.62.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.62.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can get 1.62.1 with:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.62.1 on GitHub.

What's in 1.62.1 stable

Rust 1.62.1 addresses a few recent regressions in the compiler and standard library, and also mitigates a CPU vulnerability on Intel SGX.

Contributors to 1.62.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.62.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!