Launching the 2022 State of Rust Survey

The 2022 State of Rust Survey is here!

It's that time again! Time for us to take a look at who the Rust community is composed of, how the Rust project is doing, and how we can improve the Rust programming experience. The Rust Survey working group is pleased to announce our 2022 State of Rust Survey! Whether or not you use Rust today, we want to know your opinions. Your responses will help the project understand its strengths and weaknesses, and establish development priorities for the future.

Completing this survey should take about 5–20 minutes and is anonymous. We will be accepting submissions for the next two weeks (until the 19th of December), and we will share our findings on blog.rust-lang.org sometime in early 2023. You can also check out last year’s results.

We're happy to be offering the survey in the following languages. If you speak multiple languages, please pick one.

Please help us spread the word by sharing the survey link on your social network feeds, at meetups, around your office, and in other communities.

If you have any questions, please see our frequently asked questions.

Finally, we wanted to thank everyone who helped develop, polish, and test the survey.