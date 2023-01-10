Announcing Rust 1.66.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.66.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can get 1.66.1 with:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.66.1 on GitHub.

What's in 1.66.1 stable

Rust 1.66.1 fixes Cargo not verifying SSH host keys when cloning dependencies or registry indexes with SSH. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-46176, and you can find more details in the advisory.

Contributors to 1.66.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.66.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!