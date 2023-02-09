Announcing Rust 1.67.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.67.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can get 1.67.1 with:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.67.1 on GitHub.

What's in 1.67.1 stable

Rust 1.67.1 fixes a regression for projects that link to thin archives ( .a files that reference external .o objects). The new archive writer in 1.67.0 could not read thin archives as inputs, leading to the error "Unsupported archive identifier." The compiler now uses LLVM's archive writer again, until that format is supported in the new code.

Additionally, the clippy style lint uninlined_format_args is temporarily downgraded to pedantic -- allowed by default. While the compiler has supported this format since Rust 1.58, rust-analyzer does not support it yet, so it's not necessarily good to use that style everywhere possible.

The final change is a soundness fix in Rust's own bootstrap code. This had no known problematic uses, but it did raise an error when bootstrap was compiled with 1.67 itself, rather than the prior 1.66 release as usual.

Contributors to 1.67.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.67.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!