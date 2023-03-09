Announcing Rust 1.68.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.68.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
What's in 1.68.0 stable
Cargo's sparse protocol
Cargo's "sparse" registry protocol has been stabilized for reading the index of
crates, along with infrastructure at
https://index.crates.io/ for those
published in the primary crates.io registry. The prior git protocol (which is
still the default) clones a repository that indexes all crates available in
the registry, but this has started to hit scaling limitations, with noticeable
delays while updating that repository. The new protocol should provide a
significant performance improvement when accessing crates.io, as it will only
download information about the subset of crates that you actually use.
To use the sparse protocol with crates.io, set the environment variable
CARGO_REGISTRIES_CRATES_IO_PROTOCOL=sparse, or edit your
.cargo/config.toml file
to add:
[registries.crates-io]
protocol = "sparse"
The sparse protocol is currently planned to become the default for crates.io in the 1.70.0 release in a few months. For more information, please see the prior announcement on the Inside Rust Blog, as well as RFC 2789 and the current documentation in the Cargo Book.
Local
Pin construction
The new
pin! macro
constructs a
Pin<&mut T> from a
T expression, anonymously captured in local
state. This is often called stack-pinning, but that "stack" could also be the
captured state of an
async fn or block. This macro is similar to some crates,
like
tokio::pin!, but the
standard library can take advantage of
Pin internals and temporary lifetime
extension
for a more expression-like macro.
/// Runs a future to completion.
fn block_on<F: Future>(future: F) -> F::Output {
let waker_that_unparks_thread = todo!();
let mut cx = Context::from_waker(&waker_that_unparks_thread);
// Pin the future so it can be polled.
let mut pinned_future = pin!(future);
loop {
match pinned_future.as_mut().poll(&mut cx) {
Poll::Pending => thread::park(),
Poll::Ready(result) => return result,
}
}
}
In this example, the original
future will be moved into a temporary local,
referenced by the new
pinned_future with type
Pin<&mut F>, and that pin is
subject to the normal borrow checker to make sure it can't outlive that local.
Default
alloc error handler
When allocation fails in Rust, APIs like
Box::new and
Vec::push have no way
to indicate that failure, so some divergent execution path needs to be taken.
When using the
std crate, the program will print to
stderr and abort.
As of Rust 1.68.0, binaries which include
std will continue to have
this behavior. Binaries which do not include
std, only including
alloc, will now
panic!
on allocation failure, which may be further adjusted via a
#[panic_handler] if desired.
In the future, it's likely that the behavior for
std will also be changed to match that of
alloc-only binaries.
Stabilized APIs
{core,std}::pin::pin!
impl From<bool> for {f32,f64}
std::path::MAIN_SEPARATOR_STR
impl DerefMut for PathBuf
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Other changes
- As previously announced, Android platform support in Rust is now targeting NDK r25, which corresponds to a minimum supported API level of 19 (KitKat).
