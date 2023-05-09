Updating Rust's Linux musl targets

Beginning with Rust 1.71 (slated for stable release on 2023-07-13), the various *-linux-musl targets will ship with musl 1.2.3. These targets currently use musl 1.1.24. While musl 1.2.3 introduces some new features, most notably 64-bit time on all platforms, it is ABI compatible with earlier musl versions.

As such, this change is unlikely to affect you.

Updated targets

The following targets will be updated:

Target Support Tier aarch64-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 with Host Tools x86_64-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 with Host Tools arm-unknown-linux-musleabi Tier 2 arm-unknown-linux-musleabihf Tier 2 armv5te-unknown-linux-musleabi Tier 2 armv7-unknown-linux-musleabi Tier 2 armv7-unknown-linux-musleabihf Tier 2 i586-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 i686-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 mips-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 mips64-unknown-linux-muslabi64 Tier 2 mips64el-unknown-linux-muslabi64 Tier 2 mipsel-unknown-linux-musl Tier 2 hexagon-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 mips64-openwrt-linux-musl Tier 3 powerpc-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 powerpc64-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 powerpc64le-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 riscv32gc-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 riscv64gc-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 s390x-unknown-linux-musl Tier 3 thumbv7neon-unknown-linux-musleabihf Tier 3

Note: musl 1.2.3 does not raise the minimum required Linux kernel version for any target.

Will 64-bit time break the libc crate on 32-bit targets?

No, the musl project made this change carefully preserving ABI compatibility. The libc crate will continue to function correctly without modification.