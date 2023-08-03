Announcing Rust 1.71.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.71.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.71.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.71.1 stable

Rust 1.71.1 fixes Cargo not respecting the umask when extracting dependencies, which could allow a local attacker to edit the cache of extracted source code belonging to another local user, potentially executing code as another user. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2023-38497, and you can read more about it on the advisory we published earlier today. We recommend all users to update their toolchain as soon as possible.

Rust 1.71.1 also addresses several regressions introduced in Rust 1.71.0, including bash completion being broken for users of Rustup, and the suspicious_double_ref_op being emitted when calling borrow() even though it shouldn't.

You can find more detailed information on the specific regressions, and other minor fixes, in the release notes.

Contributors to 1.71.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.71.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!