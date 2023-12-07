Announcing Rust 1.74.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.74.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.74.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.74.1
1.74.1 resolves a few regressions introduced in 1.74.0:
- Resolved spurious STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATIONs in LLVM
- Clarify guarantees for std::mem::discriminant
- Fix some subtyping-related regressions
Contributors to 1.74.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.74.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!