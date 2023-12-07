Announcing Rust 1.74.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.74.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.74.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.74.1

1.74.1 resolves a few regressions introduced in 1.74.0:

Contributors to 1.74.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.74.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!