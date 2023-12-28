Announcing Rust 1.75.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.75.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, you can get 1.75.0 with:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.75.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.75.0 stable
async fn and return-position
impl Trait in traits
As announced
last week, Rust 1.75 supports use of
async fn and
-> impl Trait in traits.
However, this initial release comes with some limitations that are described in
the announcement post.
It's expected that these limitations will be lifted in future releases.
Pointer byte offset APIs
Raw pointers (
*const T and
*mut T) used to primarily support operations
operating in units of
T. For example,
<*const T>::add(1) would add
size_of::<T>() bytes to the pointer's address. In some cases, working with
byte offsets is more convenient, and these new APIs avoid requiring callers to
cast to
*const u8/
*mut u8 first.
pointer::byte_add
pointer::byte_offset
pointer::byte_offset_from
pointer::byte_sub
pointer::wrapping_byte_add
pointer::wrapping_byte_offset
pointer::wrapping_byte_sub
Code layout optimizations for rustc
The Rust compiler continues to get faster, with this release including the
application of
BOLT to our
binary releases, bringing a 2% mean wall time improvements on our
benchmarks. This tool optimizes the layout of the
librustc_driver.so library
containing most of the rustc code, allowing for better cache utilization.
We are also now building rustc with
-Ccodegen-units=1, which provides more
opportunity for optimizations in LLVM. This optimization brought a separate
1.5% wall time mean win to our benchmarks.
In this release these optimizations are limited to
x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu
compilers, but we expect to expand that over time to include more platforms.
Stabilized APIs
Atomic*::from_ptr
FileTimes
FileTimesExt
File::set_modified
File::set_times
IpAddr::to_canonical
Ipv6Addr::to_canonical
Option::as_slice
Option::as_mut_slice
pointer::byte_add
pointer::byte_offset
pointer::byte_offset_from
pointer::byte_sub
pointer::wrapping_byte_add
pointer::wrapping_byte_offset
pointer::wrapping_byte_sub
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Ipv6Addr::to_ipv4_mapped
MaybeUninit::assume_init_read
MaybeUninit::zeroed
mem::discriminant
mem::zeroed
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.75.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.75.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!