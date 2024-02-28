Clippy: Deprecating `feature = "cargo-clippy"`

Since Clippy
v0.0.97 and before it was shipped with
rustup, Clippy
implicitly added a
feature = "cargo-clippy" config1 when linting your code
with
cargo clippy.
Back in the day (2016) this was necessary to allow, warn or deny Clippy lints using attributes:
#[cfg_attr(feature = "cargo-clippy", allow(clippy_lint_name))]
Doing this hasn't been necessary for a long time. Today, Clippy users will set
lint levels with tool lint attributes using the
clippy:: prefix:
#[allow(clippy::lint_name)]
The implicit
feature = "cargo-clippy" has only been kept for backwards
compatibility, but will now be deprecated.
Alternative
As there is a rare use case for conditional compilation depending on Clippy, we will provide an alternative. So in the future you will be able to use:
#[cfg(clippy)]
Transitioning
Should you have instances of
feature = "cargo-clippy" in your code base, you
will see a warning from the new Clippy lint
clippy::deprecated_clippy_cfg_attr. This lint can automatically fix
your code. So if you should see this lint triggering, just run:
cargo clippy --fix -- -Aclippy::all -Wclippy::deprecated_clippy_cfg_attr
This will fix all instances in your code.
In addition, check your
.cargo/config file for:
[target.'cfg(feature = "cargo-clippy")']
rustflags = ["-Aclippy::..."]
If you have this config, you will have to update it yourself, by either changing
it to
cfg(clippy) or taking this opportunity to transition to setting lint
levels in
Cargo.toml directly.
Motivation for Deprecation
Currently, there's a call for testing, in order to stabilize checking
conditional compilation at compile time, aka
cargo check -Zcheck-cfg. If we were to keep the
feature = "cargo-clippy" config, users
would start seeing a lot of warnings on their
feature = "cargo-clippy"
conditions. To work around this, they would either need to allow the lint or
have to add a dummy feature to their
Cargo.toml in order to silence those
warnings:
[features]
cargo-clippy = []
We didn't think this would be user friendly, and decided that instead we want to
deprecate the implicit
feature = "cargo-clippy" config and replace it with the
clippy config.
-
It's likely that you didn't even know that Clippy implicitly sets this config (which was not a Cargo feature). This is intentional, as we stopped advertising and documenting this a long time ago. ↩