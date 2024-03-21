Announcing Rust 1.77.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.77.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.77.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.77.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.77.0 stable
This release is relatively minor, but as always, even incremental improvements lead to a greater whole. A few of those changes are highlighted in this post, and others may yet fill more niche needs.
C-string literals
Rust now supports C-string literals (
c"abc") which expand to a nul-byte
terminated string in memory of type
&'static CStr. This makes it easier to write code
interoperating with foreign language interfaces which require nul-terminated
strings, with all of the relevant error checking (e.g., lack of interior nul
byte) performed at compile time.
Support for recursion in
async fn
Async functions previously could not call themselves due to a compiler limitation. In 1.77, that limitation has been lifted, so recursive calls are permitted so long as they use some form of indirection to avoid an infinite size for the state of the function.
This means that code like this now works:
async fn fib(n: u32) -> u32 {
match n {
0 | 1 => 1,
_ => Box::pin(fib(n-1)).await + Box::pin(fib(n-2)).await
}
}
offset_of!
1.77.0 stabilizes
offset_of! for struct fields, which provides access to the
byte offset of the relevant public field of a struct. This macro is most useful
when the offset of a field is required without an existing instance of a type.
Implementing such a macro is already possible on stable, but without an
instance of the type the implementation would require tricky unsafe code which
makes it easy to accidentally introduce undefined behavior.
Users can now access the offset of a public field with
offset_of!(StructName, field). This expands to a
usize expression with the offset in bytes from the
start of the struct.
Enable strip in release profiles by default
Cargo profiles
which do not enable debuginfo in
outputs (e.g.,
debug = 0) will enable
strip = "debuginfo" by default.
This is primarily needed because the (precompiled) standard library ships with debuginfo, which means that statically linked results would include the debuginfo from the standard library even if the local compilations didn't explicitly request debuginfo.
Users which do want debuginfo can explicitly enable it with the debug flag in the relevant Cargo profile.
Clippy adds a new
incompatible_msrv lint
The Rust project only supports the latest stable release of Rust. Some libraries aim to have an older minimum supported Rust version (MSRV), typically verifying this support by compiling in CI with an older release. However, when developing new code, it's convenient to use latest documentation and the latest toolchain with fixed bugs, performance improvements, and other improvements. This can make it easy to accidentally start using an API that's only available on newer versions of Rust.
Clippy has added a new lint,
incompatible_msrv,
which will inform users if functionality being referenced is only available on
newer versions than their
declared MSRV.
Stabilized APIs
array::each_ref
array::each_mut
core::net
f32::round_ties_even
f64::round_ties_even
mem::offset_of!
slice::first_chunk
slice::first_chunk_mut
slice::split_first_chunk
slice::split_first_chunk_mut
slice::last_chunk
slice::last_chunk_mut
slice::split_last_chunk
slice::split_last_chunk_mut
slice::chunk_by
slice::chunk_by_mut
Bound::map
File::create_new
Mutex::clear_poison
RwLock::clear_poison
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.77.0
