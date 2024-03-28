Announcing Rust 1.77.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.77.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.77.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.77.1

Cargo enabled stripping of debuginfo in release builds by default in Rust 1.77.0. However, due to a pre-existing issue, debuginfo stripping does not behave in the expected way on Windows with the MSVC toolchain.

Rust 1.77.1 therefore disables the new Cargo behavior on Windows for targets that use MSVC. There are no changes for other targets. We plan to eventually re-enable debuginfo stripping in release mode in a later Rust release.

Contributors to 1.77.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.77.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!